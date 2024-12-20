FB pixel

Regula breaks down security features for polycarbonate IDs

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Regula breaks down security features for polycarbonate IDs
 

Modern physical identity documents, whether in the form of ID cards, driver’s licenses, or the data page in passports, are made of polycarbonate. The superior durability of polycarbonate, compared to other materials, comes with a tradeoff in that many of the features that have secured ID documents from fraud and forgery cannot be used, according to a Regula blog post.

Historically, secure printing relied in large part on the use of specialized paper, Regula Forensic Expert Igor Duboiski writes in the post.

The addition of security fibers, like “sprinkles on a birthday cake,” has crossed over from paper to polycarbonate, with the addition of fluorescence, are used in secure documents like German passports and ID cards. Engraved information, clear windows and multiple laser images, optically variable printed images and blind embossing are also included in many IDs to enhance their security.

A printing layer surrounded by additional layers on both sides is known as a secure core print (SCP), and functions as a kind of watermark.

An HID Mirage includes a negative laser image with metallic and watermark affects, and is used in passports. Mirage images on the reverse of a passport’s data page becomes visible when light is shone directly through it from behind.

Given that Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report 2024 shows half of all fraud carried out during the year made use of fake identity documents like passports and ID cards, robust security features must not only present on IDs, but used by relying parties.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pakistan launching national face biometrics authentication service

Pakistan will launch a facial recognition system in the new year designed to help those who cannot complete biometric authentication…

 

CISA issues comprehensive roadmap to enhance mobile security in wake of PRC attacks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a comprehensive report addressing the critical vulnerabilities and best practices for…

 

Ryanair contends with another biometric passenger verification GDPR complaint

Low-cost airline Ryanair has received a complaint about its use of facial scanning. The European Center for Digital Rights (noyb)…

 

Idemia Smart Identity’s multimodal biometrics service gets OSIA qualification

Idemia Smart Identity’s multimodal automated biometrics identification service has been granted Qualified status by the Open Standards Identity API (OSIA),…

 

Authorized fraud rising and ID theft victim support to decline in 2025

It is the end of 2024 and as we gear up for the new year, we can also expect a…

 

Socure calculates major savings from reduced false positives in AML screening

The costs associated with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations start with integrating and deploying systems that carry out identity verification and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events