Regula breaks down security features for polycarbonate IDs

Modern physical identity documents, whether in the form of ID cards, driver’s licenses, or the data page in passports, are made of polycarbonate. The superior durability of polycarbonate, compared to other materials, comes with a tradeoff in that many of the features that have secured ID documents from fraud and forgery cannot be used, according to a Regula blog post.

Historically, secure printing relied in large part on the use of specialized paper, Regula Forensic Expert Igor Duboiski writes in the post.

The addition of security fibers, like “sprinkles on a birthday cake,” has crossed over from paper to polycarbonate, with the addition of fluorescence, are used in secure documents like German passports and ID cards. Engraved information, clear windows and multiple laser images, optically variable printed images and blind embossing are also included in many IDs to enhance their security.

A printing layer surrounded by additional layers on both sides is known as a secure core print (SCP), and functions as a kind of watermark.

An HID Mirage includes a negative laser image with metallic and watermark affects, and is used in passports. Mirage images on the reverse of a passport’s data page becomes visible when light is shone directly through it from behind.

Given that Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report 2024 shows half of all fraud carried out during the year made use of fake identity documents like passports and ID cards, robust security features must not only present on IDs, but used by relying parties.

