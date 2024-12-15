Rhode Island cyberattack underscores security issues with digital public assistance programs

The cyberattack on Rhode Island’s RIBridges system underscores significant security challenges faced by public assistance programs. It revealed critical vulnerabilities in handling sensitive data, vendor management, system maintenance, and public trust. RIBridges manages applications for Rhode Island’s public assistance programs, such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The attackers behind the breach claimed to have possession of approximately one terabyte of data and demanded a ransom to prevent its release.

The breach followed a study by the Beeck Center for Social Impact that found identity proofing requirements for online public benefits applications systems had increased only slightly in 2024. The study found that while some states have adopted innovative practices, challenges remain in achieving effective digital identity management, including security.

The office of Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said in a statement that there is a “high probability” that highly sensitive personal information was stolen. In Fiscal Year 2023, the state’s Medicaid program had more than 389,000 people, the SNAP benefits program had more than 140,000 users, and HealthSource RI, the official healthcare portal for the state of Rhode Island, had more than 30,000.

Rob Fitzgerald, field CISO of Blue Mantis, told GoLocal the attack “is potentially devastating.”

State officials are urging anyone who applied for benefits through RIBridges since 2016 to change their passwords and monitor their bank accounts for suspicious charges. The governor’s office said, “Households that may have had personal information compromised will receive a letter by mail from the state that explains how to access free credit monitoring.”

The Rhode Island State Department of Administration said in an alert, “As a best practice, customers should change any common or reused passwords to a new strong, and unique one. Using a safe and secure password manager is the most effective way to reduce the risks of password misuse. Customers can also call their bank to ask what steps may be taken related to the security of their bank account.”

On December 13, RIBridges was taken offline following the cyberattack. Governor McKee reported that data including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and certain banking information may have been accessed.

On December 5, Rhode Island’s vendor, Deloitte, informed state officials of a potential cyberattack on the RIBridges system. At that time, it was unclear if any sensitive information was compromised.

On December 10, Deloitte received a screenshot from the attackers displaying file folders, indicating a serious breach. The following day, Deloitte assessed a high probability that the compromised folders contained personally identifiable information from RIBridges. On December 13, after discovering malicious code within the system, the state directed Deloitte to shut down RIBridges to mitigate the threat.

On Saturday, December 14, the governor’s office said, “After consultation with our state IT department, Deloitte immediately implemented additional security measures and started to assess the threat. It was important, for security reasons, to keep this knowledge internal until we could secure the RIBridges system. At the same time, our team began an investigation into what data may have been compromised, and how a possible attack was able to occur.”

Governor McKee’s office added that “to the best of our knowledge, any individual who has received or applied for health coverage and/or health and human services programs or benefits could be impacted by this leak.” The programs and benefits managed through the RIBridges system include but are not limited to Medicaid, SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Child Care Assistance Program, Health coverage purchased through HealthSource RI, Rhode Island Works, Long-Term Services and Supports, and the General Public Assistance Program.

State Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer Brian Tardiff clarified that the incident was not a ransomware attack but rather what he described as “more of an extortion-type activity” by the cybercriminal group that was behind the attack.

With RIBridges offline, residents are unable to access the online portal or mobile app for applying to public benefits programs, including HealthSource RI, the state’s healthcare marketplace, which was in the midst of the open enrollment period and ends January 31, 2025. In response, the state has made paper applications available and plans to establish a call center to assist affected individuals.

This incident is not the first challenge associated with the RIBridges system, officially known as the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP). It was launched in 2016 as a centralized platform to streamline access to public assistance programs. Designed to integrate multiple services, the system aimed to modernize the state’s approach to managing social services. However, its history is marked by technical failures, mismanagement, and security vulnerabilities that have undermined its effectiveness and public trust.

RIBridges was developed by Deloitte under a contract initially valued at $105 million but which ballooned over time to exceed $600 million. From the outset, the project faced significant challenges. Federal agencies, including the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, had warned Rhode Island before the system’s launch that it was not ready for deployment.

Despite these warnings, the Providence Journal documented how RIBridges proceeded despite clear operational risks, leading to immediate and widespread problems. The launch resulted in significant disruptions to benefits distribution, with thousands of residents experiencing delays in receiving critical assistance. Backlogs soared, with more than 20,000 cases piling up due to system malfunctions. All of this was widely reported, including by state officials during public hearings.

The system’s technical issues were compounded by governance failures and a lack of rigorous testing. RIBridges struggled with basic functionality, such as accurately processing applications, calculating benefits, and integrating data from multiple sources. These operational failures prompted a federal investigation that resulted in millions of dollars in penalties for the state, as well as public criticism of then-Governor Gina Raimondo’s administration. The state was forced to hire additional staff and consultants to address the backlog and repair the system, further increasing costs.

Over time, many of the initial operational issues were addressed, but concerns about the system’s security emerged. As a central repository for sensitive personal data, including financial information and health records, RIBridges became a potential target for cyberattacks. Security audits revealed vulnerabilities in the system’s defenses, though details of these findings were often not made public due to their sensitive nature.

The recent cyberattack has brought these longstanding concerns to the forefront. Cybercriminals exploited weaknesses in RIBridges to access sensitive data. The attackers bypassed existing security measures, inserted malicious code, and obtained unauthorized access. The breach exposed flaws in the system’s technical defenses and highlighted issues with its oversight and vendor management.

The breach marked the most significant security incident in the system’s storied history and underscored the risks associated with relying on centralized, highly integrated platforms for public assistance. Public assistance systems like RIBridges manage extensive amounts of personally identifiable information. Centralizing such sensitive data makes these systems an attractive target for cybercriminals. The breach demonstrated the risks inherent in storing data in centralized databases, emphasizing the need for advanced encryption, routine penetration testing, and compartmentalized data storage to limit potential exposure.

Critics had argued that the system’s history of technical and governance failures made it ill-equipped to handle modern cybersecurity threats, despite its critical role in serving vulnerable populations.

RIBridges has thus come to symbolize both the promise and pitfalls of large-scale government technology projects. While its goals of modernization and efficiency were ambitious, its troubled history reveals the challenges of implementing such systems without sufficient planning, testing, and investment in robust security measures.

The attack also highlighted the importance of vendor oversight. RIBridges was developed and managed by a third-party contractor, which identified the breach but faced delays in fully understanding its implications. This reliance on external contractors for critical infrastructure illustrates the risks of insufficient security measures among third-party providers and the need for governments to ensure that all vendors meet rigorous cybersecurity standards through continuous audits and stringent evaluations.

Additionally, the incident revealed the consequences of delayed detection and response. Although the breach began on or before December 5, the full extent of the data compromise became apparent only several days later. This delay demonstrates the need for real-time monitoring systems, automated alerts, and well-prepared incident response plans that can swiftly contain and mitigate threats.

The disruption caused by the attack extended beyond data security. With RIBridges offline, residents were unable to access critical services like SNAP and Medicaid during a crucial period, leaving vulnerable populations without essential support. The widespread impact of such disruptions highlights the need for governments to develop robust continuity and disaster recovery plans to ensure the availability of vital services even during cybersecurity crises.

Unlike traditional ransomware attacks, RIBridges breach involved extortion, with attackers threatening to release stolen data, which reflects a broader trend in cybercrime where the focus shifts from locking systems to leveraging sensitive data for financial gain. Counteracting these tactics involve strategies such as data loss prevention and zero-trust architectures to prevent data exfiltration and mitigate the impact of such incidents.

Finally, the attack raises concerns about public trust. Repeated issues with RIBridges have undermined confidence in the system. The breach further strained this trust, especially among residents who rely on the platform for essential services. Transparent communication, swift remediation, and steps to protect affected individuals, such as credit monitoring, are crucial in rebuilding trust.

The Rhode Island cyberattack is a stark reminder of the risks facing public assistance systems. As digitization increases, these systems must adopt robust cybersecurity measures, proactive risk management, and continuous monitoring to protect the data and services relied upon by vulnerable populations. The incident highlights the urgency for governments to prioritize security in systems designed to support public welfare.

