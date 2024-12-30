FB pixel

UK digital ID companies raised $1B since 2015

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Industry Analysis  |  Trade Notes
UK digital ID companies raised $1B since 2015
 

The UK digital identity market has generated £2.05 billion (US$2.5 billion) annual revenue during the 2023-2024 fiscal year while the sector could reach £4 billion ($5 billion) in revenue by 2030, according to an interim analysis published by the government earlier this month.

The study is conducted by the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA), which oversees the country’s digital ID market, alongside policy consultancy Perspective Economics. The analysis provides an overview of the UK digital ID market size and its future growth.

The UK’s digital ID market has a maturing ecosystem, attracting major international investors in digital identity. During 2023, local firms raised £148 million ($185.8 million) across 34 deals (19 percent growth). Since 2015, digital ID companies have raised £826 million ($1 billion) in investment.

“The UK digital identity sector has demonstrated strong growth, with employment showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7 percent over the past five years,” the analysis notes. The CAGR growth trajectory to 2030 will reach between 7 percent (low growth) and 15 percent (high growth), according to the analysis.

The sector counts 270 companies. Over half of them offer digital identity creation and management, while 70 percent provide identity or attribute verification services. More than a third of providers have “trust services” such as digital signatures, seals and certificates.

Key services include document verification (54 percent), identity management (51 percent) and biometrics (46 percent), according to the interim analysis published this month.

The full report is due to be published in 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ROC deploys Vision AI tech for smart city initiative in West Virginia

Colorado’s ROC has announced a new public security deployment in Marion County, West Virginia, marking the launch of its Smart…

 

UK govt backs down on immigration document reform

While the UK is busy with pushing digital ID initiatives it is also slowing down on other planned identification reforms. …

 

What we talk about when we talk about ‘humanness’

One of the more curious promises of technology in the 21st century is that it can confirm someone’s humanity. It…

 

Central Africa needs traction on financial inclusion to advance economic growth

Financial inclusion is increasingly being considered one of the major drivers of digital transformation in Africa and other parts of…

 

Networks aim to make digital identity truly reusable in 2025

Reusable digital identity emerged as one of the most prominent trends of the year in identification and fraud prevention. But…

 

Biometrics and digital identity M&A in 2024

By Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst at Goode Intelligence As we approach the end of yet another year – a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events