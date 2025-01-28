FB pixel

Datasonic scores extensions for Malaysian biometric passport supply contracts

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Datasonic scores extensions for Malaysian biometric passport supply contracts
 

Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has extended a contract for Datasonic to supply the chips used in its biometric passports, polycarbonate biodata pages and passport booklets themselves by another year.

The chip deal adds 104.78 million Malaysian ringgits (approximately US$23.86 million) to the deal’s total value.

The original contract ran from 2016 to near the end of 2021, and had a value of RM318.75 million ($72.58 million). Three extensions covered a period through November 30, 2024. The total ceiling of the updated contract and all extensions is now RM616.71 million ($140.45 million).

The polycarbonate page deal will bring in up to RM 93.3 million ($21.24 million) for Datasonic, and the booklet deal RM57.15 million ($13 million), The Edge Malaysia reports. Those contracts were originally awarded in 2018 and 2016, respectively, and had a combined total value of RM494.09 million ($112.51 million). Like the passport chip contract, each has been extended multiple times, further raising the value.

Business Today notes that Datasonic also recently won a contract with KDN to maintain its Facial Live Capture (FLC) biometric image collection system. The company’s contracts for biometrics and border control also include the installation of 40 electronic gates with face biometrics at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

Malaysia’s RHB Investment Bank Bhd has told its clients in a report that Datasonic valuation is low and attractive to investors, according to The Star. That evaluation is based on Datasonic’s RM47.5 million ($10.8 million) in earnings for the first half of its fiscal 2025 year. The company realized higher average selling prices and met expectations for higher orders of i-Kad, Malaysia’s biometric residence permit and foreigner ID card.

The report came before the passport contract extensions, but did anticipate them. Datasonic’s deal to acquire a controlling stake in Innov8tif may be holding down the valuation, however.

Since then, Datasonic has issued a notice to shareholders of its intent to rebrand as NexG.

“The Proposed Change of Name is in line with the Company’s rebranding exercise to better reflect the Company’s updated corporate identity and purpose which is more aligned with the Company’s current core business and values, to improve the public’s confidence in the Company and to enhance stakeholder engagement,” the company states.

A shareholder vote on the proposed rebrand will be held on February 20, 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK age assurance shift driven by mDLs, regulation, public safety

Age assurance for online retail purchases is becoming increasingly common in the UK, as merchants peddling alcohol, tobacco and weapons…

 

Eurostar’s SmartCheck shutting down, new EES e-gates coming to London

Rail service Eurostar will stop offering its SmartCheck biometric check-in at the London St Pancras station: The dedicated lanes will…

 

Thailand rolling out AI surveillance system after high-profile kidnapping of Chinese actor

Thailand is boosting security in its tourism centers with a smart city system with AI-powered video analytics connected to international…

 

ConnectID, Visa, ID.me illustrate central place digital ID plays in digital economy

Convenience is king, even in identity verification. Customers want to be able to prove their identity without constantly submitting the…

 

New Visa certification, Japanese distributor for biometric payment cards

The SECORA Pay Bio payment card solution from Fingerprint Cards and Infineon has been certified by Visa, and Infineon has…

 

Expect shift in US border strategy to pay dividends for biometrics, surveillance tech providers

The expansion of technological tools in immigration enforcement represents a dramatic shift in how the United States government approaches border…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events