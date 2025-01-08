FB pixel

DHS S&T Screening at Speed steps toward improved TSA passenger experience

With Leidos supporting, screening capability approaches ‘walking speeds’
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
DHS S&T Screening at Speed steps toward improved TSA passenger experience
 

“You are now entering a safety zone,” says a voice over the loudspeaker, as Arnold Schwarzenegger strides toward an X-ray body scanner deployed at a border checkpoint on Mars. “No unauthorized weapons allowed beyond this point.” When Arnold and his compatriots walk through the corridor, their scanned bone biometrics show up as green skeletons behind a black screen.

The scene is from the 1990 science fiction film Total Recall. While the airports of 2025 are not yet equipped with breeze-through visual scanners like this, new developments in biometric scanning technology are getting us close. In 2024, for the first time, the TSA screened more than three million people in a single day, as travelers made their way home after Thanksgiving.

That crunch led to delays, cancellations and suspensions – underlining the need for more efficient passenger processing to accommodate passenger numbers that continue to climb.

Leidos extends ongoing contract with TSA for IT, logistics

An article published on the website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security explores how the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are collaborating on tech to “reimagine imaging at the airport.”

Key to the plan is the TSA’s relationship with Leidos. The Virginia-based biometrics firm traces its incumbency as a main provider of IT and logistics services to the TSA in support of airport screening equipment back to 2013.

According to Washington Technology, it has now won a potential seven-year, $2.6 billion contract to continue its role in the Integrated Logistics Support program, which oversees passenger and baggage screening equipment at 448 domestic airports in the U.S.

Leidos won the prior recompete bid in 2019 at a $926.5 million ceiling, now increased to $1 billion.

Tech for S&T Screening at Speed Program uses non-harmful radio waves

For S&T, the objective is captured in its Screening at Speed Program, which uses high definition imaging to expedite the screening process.

“The Screening at Speed Program is working with the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to develop improved detection capabilities and a more user-friendly passenger experience,” says the piece. “High Definition-Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) is the backbone of this development.”

The proffered description of HD-AIT locates it not far from Arnold’s sci-fi tunnel. The tech “uses non-harmful radio waves known as millimeter waves that pass through natural and synthetic materials to generate high-resolution data,” the article says.

“Millimeter waves can penetrate through fabrics to screen for concealed objects, including non-metallic objects that traditional metal detectors aren’t designed to detect. However, the millimeter waves are completely safe as they are 10,000 times less powerful than cell phone signals and don’t penetrate the skin.”

The data is “processed by an algorithm that protects passenger privacy and provides results on a generic representative human figure for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to review.” Human officers will conduct secondary screening as needed.

Through the screening glass: Real-Time AIT

For now, the stated benefits of HD-AIT deployments – available in standalone or retrofit prototype versions – are improved detection and better passenger experience, in that passengers could be allowed to keep on light jackets, sweaters and shoes during screening. Augmentations like a dedicated shoe scanner (rumored to be on display at CES in Las Vegas) show the potential for further improvement.

While a trip to Mars is still out of scope, “Real-Time Advanced Imaging Technology builds upon the HD-AIT technology, increases its capability, and places it inside modular panel sensors to collect images at video rates as passengers walk-by or move in front of the panels.”

The more forward leaning Real-Time AIT “may eventually allow standard passengers to be screened at walking speeds, similar to a metal detector.”

In other words, a Total Recall total recall.

West Virginia mobile driver’s licenses now on TSA

In more pedestrian news on digital ID for travel, TSA checkpoints with digital ID readers nationwide are now accepting mobile driver licenses (mDLs) issued by West Virginia.

A release says travelers who have downloaded the West Virginia Mobile ID app to their phone can use it for identity verification during the screening process. The app is free for all state residents, and is provided by Idemia Public Security North America.

West Virginia is the fourteenth state to offer digital IDs compatible with TSA’s credential authentication technology. Other states offering TSA-approved mDLs are Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Puerto Rico and Utah.

The TSA website has a map of airports that accept digital ID credentials.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Assa Abloy absorbs US, UK access control firms into HID

A release from the Assa Abloy Group, the Stockholm-based multinational door and access conglomerate that owns trusted identity firm HID…

 

Trump border plans spur hopes and fears for biometrics spending bonanza

Speculation over how incoming U.S. President Donald Trump plans to harden the country’s borders and carry out mass deportations, the…

 

DHS unveils ‘playbook’ for deployment of AI by the public sector

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) just published Playbook for Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence Deployment outlines a comprehensive framework…

 

Daon brings biometrics, deepfake detection to AWS ISV Accelerate program

Daon is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program to grow the market reach of…

 

China’s use of AI, biometrics pose significant, persistent threats, DOD says

Advancements in AI and biometrics by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pose significant risks to global security, particularly to…

 

Facial recognition, digital ID firms land on DOD’s list of Chinese military companies

The U.S. Department of Defense always marks the start of a new year by updating its list of Chinese companies…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events