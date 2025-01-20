Facial recognition for borders and travel: 2025 trends and insights

By Vito Fabbrizio Managing Director, Biometrics Business Unit, HID

The world of biometrics is constantly evolving, and 2024 was a transformative year as people continued to embrace the technology’s value. The use of facial recognition for border control and travel has grown rapidly, bringing both new opportunities and critical discussions about its future role in society.

Key biometric trends in border control for 2025

Frictionless authentication in public spaces: Airports and border crossings are adopting self-service biometric solutions for faster and more convenient identification to elevate the user experience. Imagine walking through checkpoints without needing to show physical documents, all while maintaining robust digital security measures based on biometric credentials.

Ethical considerations take priority: As biometrics become more ingrained in society, discussions around ethical use, data privacy and algorithmic fairness are intensifying. Expect stricter regulations and more responsible development practices as leading biometric providers express commitments to data diversity to help reduce matching bias and promote inclusivity in applications, fostering greater trust in biometric technologies.

Data security and transparency: Data privacy remains a major concern for travelers and border agencies alike. Regulations such as GDPR, BIPA and CCPA will continue to shape how biometric data is collected, stored and used. In response, 2025 will see increased emphasis on providing individuals with greater control over their personal data, alongside enhanced transparency from organizations handling this sensitive information.

AI-powered biometrics: Artificial intelligence is driving significant advancements in biometric technology, particularly in facial recognition. AI algorithms are becoming more adaptive, improving accuracy, reducing matching bias and enhancing security features such as liveness and deepfake detection to prevent spoofing attempts. These developments will play a pivotal role in addressing evolving threats and improving the reliability of biometric systems.

Bolstering border control with biometrics

At immigration checkpoints, biometric technology empowers border authorities to verify passenger identities swiftly and accurately, helping to zero in on potential threats and prevent unauthorized entry. With irrefutable identity verification powered by unique biometric traits, border security is heightened by the ability to better detect fraudulent activities and individuals of interest, safeguarding national interests.

Seamless and secure border crossings

Seamless and secure border crossings are crucial for a thriving travel industry. However, border control processes that still rely on traditional manual checks pose unnecessary risks to both national security and traveler satisfaction. Slow and cumbersome identity verification conducted by humans leads to long lines and frustrated travelers. This is where biometrics come in.

Biometric technologies, particularly facial recognition, are revolutionizing border security by providing a faster, more secure and more efficient approach to verifying traveler identities. As passenger volumes continue to rise globally, transportation authorities and immigration agencies quickly realize the value of onboarding facial recognition technology to streamline busy and mission-critical border crossings — helping improve throughput, reduce wait times and enhance the overall traveler experience.

Case study: Friction-free passage at a Southeast Asian seaport

One of the busiest international seaports in Southeast Asia, the international seaport at Batam Center, processes over 8 million travelers annually. Slow manual checks caused extremely long wait times, leading to frustration and missed connections.

To address these challenges, Indonesia Immigration and Seaport Authorities integrated a facial recognition camera and a document reader into the port’s automated border control (ABC) gate. The system immediately transformed the border crossing experience, and travelers can now enjoy a hassle-free journey.

Passengers simply approach the gate and place their passport on the document reader. Once their information is confirmed, they move through the first gate and step in front of the facial recognition camera for a quick face scan and a match against their ID document photo. The visitor then moves through the second gate. The entire process is done within seconds.

The benefits of facial recognition solutions for border control

The following features of facial recognition solutions benefit both travelers and authorities:

Fast and accurate. On-the-spot verification validates a traveler’s identity in seconds.

Easy to use. One look is all that’s required for secure, frictionless identity verification.

Biometric traits provide irrefutable proof of identity to prevent spoofs and enhance border security.

No human intervention. This seamless, automated technology minimizes the need for dedicated staff to check travel documents and IDs, freeing up resources for other tasks and priorities.

Contactless and hygienic. Touchless authentication reduces health risks by eliminating shared touchpoints.

A model for modernization: Frictionless security with facial recognition

By adopting advanced facial recognition technologies, immigration authorities can:

Improve traveler experience. Self-service authentication shortens wait times and delivers a satisfying, hassle-free journey.

Deliver fast and reliable authentication. The entire process to authenticate an individual is now accomplished in seconds.

Enhance border security. The ABC gate system can connect to global databases, such as Interpol, to prevent individuals involved in unlawful activities from entering the country.

Facial recognition at border checkpoints is becoming a public expectation and a significant advantage for security operations. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will remain critical to balancing security needs with traveler convenience, setting new standards for modern border management in 2025 and beyond.

