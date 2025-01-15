House lawmakers formally ask GAO to probe TSA’s use of AI, biometrics

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green and Rep. Carlos Gimenez, chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, have formally “requested a detailed review from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) implementation of biometric identification and use of AI-driven technology in its homeland security mission.”

Other lawmakers have taken similar recent actions regarding their concerns about privacy, civil liberties, and the efficacy of using these technologies. These actions reflect a growing bipartisan effort to scrutinize and regulate the use of advanced technologies by federal agencies, ensuring that security measures do not compromise individual rights and freedoms.

In their January 14 letter to Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro, the lawmakers emphasized the necessity of evaluating the cost-effectiveness, operational impact, and privacy implications associated with TSA’s deployment of these technologies. The two lawmakers seek to ensure that TSA’s deployment of these technologies provides a proper return on investment while adhering to existing federal data protection standards.

“Building on GAO’s April 2024 [audit] report, Biometric Identification Technologies: Considerations to Address Information Gaps and Other Stakeholder Concerns, this requested review should further assess TSA’s current and planned biometric initiatives with a focus on their financial impact, operational outcomes, and potential privacy risks,” Green and Gimenez wrote, adding that, “As TSA continues to adopt biometric identification technologies and leverage artificial intelligence to enhance screening procedures, it is imperative that Congress evaluates the cost-effectiveness, operational impact, and privacy implications of these advanced tools.”

“To that end, we respectfully request that the Government Accountability Office conduct a comprehensive review of TSA’s implementation of biometric and AI technologies, assessing their potential to improve security outcomes, streamline operations, and reduce costs without compromising civil liberties,” Green and Gimenez told Dodaro.

Because GAO performs investigations and audits at the request of lawmakers, am investigation will be performed, but it is unclear how long it will take.

TSA has been progressively integrating AI and biometric technologies to enhance security measures at U.S. transportation hubs, however, this initiative has raised concerns among experts and lawmakers regarding the protection of personally identifiable information. In January 2024, the National Academies of Sciences issued a report urging increased federal action to prevent the leakage of sensitive data collected at these checkpoints.

TSA officials have stated that participation in biometric technology testing is voluntary, allowing travelers the option to opt out. Nonetheless, the inquiry by Green and Giménez underscores the importance of balancing technological advancements in security with the imperative to safeguard civil liberties and privacy rights.

“Over the past decade, TSA has explored the integration of a range of biometric identification technologies, such as fingerprint recognition, iris scanning, and facial biometrics, into its screening procedures,” the two legislators wrote. “These technologies are designed to verify the identities of passengers with greater accuracy and speed, enhancing both security and the passenger experience. Beyond these well-known methods, TSA has the potential to carefully explore additional biometric systems capable of analyzing unique biological and behavioral characteristics. Emerging tools could enable TSA to verify identities in ways that reduce reliance on physical documents, streamline checkpoint processes, and increase security measures at scale.”

“Furthermore, by leveraging AI-driven technologies, TSA can enhance its ability to detect threats, optimize staffing levels, and lower the likelihood of human error,” Green and Giménez continued. “For example, AI-based algorithms can analyze real-time data to identify suspicious behaviors, detect anomalies in passenger belongings, and refine risk-based screening protocols. However, as TSA invests heavily in these technologies, it is crucial to ensure that they deliver a meaningful return on investment while safeguarding traveler privacy and adhering to federal data protection regulations.”

Specifically, the lawmakers requested that GAO address several areas of concern. They want to know “to what extent have these systems demonstrably enhanced security outcomes, such as reducing false alarms, improving threat detection, and mitigating vulnerabilities, and “What specific privacy and data protection policies does TSA have in place to safeguard the biometric information it collects, and are these policies sufficient to address potential risks of data breaches or misuse while ensuring compliance with federal privacy regulations?”

Green and Giménez also want to know how TSA’s use of biometrics and AI compare to similar efforts by other federal agencies, such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection and international transportation security organizations, “and whether there are best practices or lessons learned from these agencies that could strengthen TSA’s approach.”

The two also want to know the “projected long-term costs and benefits of expanding biometric and AI technologies across all TSA checkpoints, and does TSA have a plan in place to monitor and evaluate the return on investment over time to ensure sustained cost effectiveness and operational improvements.”

Last May, a bipartisan group of 14 senators urged Senate leaders to use the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization as a vehicle to limit TSA’s use of facial recognition technology. They emphasized the need for rigorous congressional oversight, citing significant threats to privacy and civil liberties.

And in November 2024, 12 senators sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General requesting an investigation into TSA’s use of facial recognition technology. The senators expressed concerns about the potential creation of a large federal surveillance database without congressional authorization and questioned the technology’s precision and the adequacy of safeguards to protect passenger privacy.

A year earlier in November 2023, two senators introduced a bill aiming to prohibit TSA from using facial recognition technology until Congress could provide proper oversight. The proposed legislation sought to ensure that the deployment of such technology does not outpace necessary legal and ethical frameworks.

And on June 22, 2023, Gimenez’ Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security held a hearing to examine TSA’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget and priorities.

Article Topics

airports | biometric identification | biometrics | data privacy | data protection | facial recognition | TSA | U.S. Government