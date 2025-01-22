New platform for streamlined document verification launched by Indian govt

A new platform labelled Entity Locker has been unveiled by the government of Indian to serve the purpose of streamlined document verification and management.

Going by a government announcement of January 20, the platform comes within the framework of the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) drive and aligns with objectives of the Union budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year which lays emphasis on boosting digital service delivery.

It is also part of the Digital India Program which clocked nine years in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing its strides in a celebratory event.

The government says the new system will be rolled out in a phased manner and will be progressively integrated with many more government platforms and agencies to ensure a fully expedient digital government experience.

India already has a cloud-based document storage, sharing and management platform dubbed DigiLocker which aims at promoting a paperless administration, but the newly unveiled platform has been described as one that will facilitate real-time access to documents for businesses and organizations.

It has a 10-gigabyte cloud storage capacity, a digital signature and authentication feature to cut cost related to administration and management by businesses and organizations, and speed up document verification in order to boost the performance of businesses. It is designed to also serve a wide range of entities including large organizations, corporations, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), trusts, startups, and more.

The platform, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has been described as a “cutting-edge” software which can also serve the purpose of document sharing and verification.

Its ability to be easily integrated with government organizations means that Entity Locker can facilitate “simplified compliance processes and ensure efficient document management” when applied for use cases such as vendor verification on the government procurement portal and for other tendering processes, accelerated loan applications for MSMEs and easier corporate annual filings.

MeitY officials have explained that the new document verification and management system will go a long way to lessen administrative friction, catalyse productivity, and unlock new opportunities for businesses as Indian continues its push toward a trillion-dollar digital economy with its Digital Stack as the conduit.

