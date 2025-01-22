Opinion: Mexico’s AI Bill highlights global trends in compliance and fair use

By Tony Porter, Chief Privacy Officer, Corsight AI

The global regulatory landscape for AI is evolving at a breakneck pace, with new legislation setting increasingly stringent expectations for developers and deployers. Recently, Mexico introduced its AI Bill marking another significant step in global regulatory efforts. This legislation closely mirrors the EU AI Act with requirements for risk management, impact assessments, consumer notifications, and protections against algorithmic discrimination. It highlights the urgent need for organizations to adapt and align with these emerging standards.

At Corsight AI, we provide solutions to both law enforcement agencies and high-profile retail clients, including in Mexico, ensuring they stay ahead in this rapidly changing environment. As a leader in facial intelligence technology, Corsight is built on a foundation of compliance, fairness, and transparency. This experience positions us uniquely to support our clients as they navigate the complexities of new regulations and implement responsible AI practices.

Mexico’s AI Bill and its global implications

Filed earlier this month, Mexico’s AI Bill requires developers and deployers of AI systems—particularly those classified as “high risk”—to implement robust risk management strategies, conduct thorough impact assessments, and maintain documentation to prevent algorithmic discrimination. The bill also mandates that incidents involving risks or discrimination be reported to the Department of Justice, underscoring the growing accountability expected from AI stakeholders.

This legislation is not an outlier. Similar frameworks, like the EU AI Act and state-level regulations in the U.S., are becoming more prevalent, making it imperative for organizations to adopt a systematic approach to compliance. For Corsight AI, serving industries that operate under strict scrutiny and high stakes, staying ahead of these regulatory shifts is a critical part of our mission.

Corsight AI’s commitment to responsible AI

Corsight AI has embedded compliance into the heart of its technology. Adopting ISO 42001 principles, we emphasize transparency, AI explainability and rigorous risk management across all our systems. These practices ensure that our facial recognition solutions meet the highest ethical and legal standards while minimizing risks like algorithmic bias.

To address the growing complexity of AI regulations, we are developing a systematic framework that monitors global legislative changes and automates compliance processes. This approach enables us to provide tailored solutions to law enforcement agencies and retail clients alike, helping them efficiently meet their regulatory obligations while maintaining operational excellence.

The ROI of responsible compliance

Compliance is often viewed as a regulatory burden, but it can also be a significant business advantage. For our clients, proactive adherence to regulations translates into measurable benefits:

Operational Efficiency: Automation of impact assessments and documentation saves time and resources.

Risk Mitigation: Early adoption of compliance frameworks prevents legal penalties and reputational damage.

Market Leadership: Demonstrating ethical AI use builds trust with stakeholders and enhances brand reputation.

For our law enforcement clients, compliance ensures public trust and operational legitimacy. For retail clients, it fosters consumer confidence in an era where data privacy and fairness are critical concerns.

Insights for the future of AI governance

Mexico’s AI Bill is part of a broader wave of regulation that demands accountability and transparency from AI developers and deployers. These regulations are not just about avoiding penalties—they represent an opportunity for companies to lead by example, fostering trust and driving innovation.

About the author

Tony Porter is Corsight AI’s Chief Privacy Officer and the former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner. With vast experience in privacy and regulatory compliance, he is a leading voice on responsible AI and its implications for sensitive and high-impact industries.

