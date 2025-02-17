Estonia makes digital transformation deals with Saudi Arabia, including e-residency

An Estonian company will help develop the Saudi Arabian digital residency program, a government-verified digital identity that provides access to a country’s digital infrastructure and business environment. The new business agreement is part of a rising digital governance exchange between the Northeastern European country and the Gulf state.

A deal for developing the Saudi mResidency program was signed last week between Estonian digital identity company B.EST Solutions and Professional Solutions, a Saudi firm focused on digital products. The partnership will focus on implementing mobile identity solutions to support secure cross-border services The virtual government-verified identification project was created to attract global talent and investment, according to an announcement.

B.EST Solutions’ m-Residency product was first implemented in 2020 in Azerbaijan. The scheme is a counterpart to Estonia’s E-Residency which has been online since 2014, giving entrepreneurs remote access to the country’s expansive digital infrastructure – since January, 100 percent of Estonia’s digital government services have been available online.

The agreement was signed during the LEAP 2025 technology conference in Riyadh which welcomed an Estonian business delegation led by the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL).

“Estonia’s ICT sector has long been at the forefront of secure digital services, and strong state support plays an essential part in helping Estonian companies expand into new markets,” ITL CEO Doris Põld said during the event. “In this region, where government-backed initiatives drive large-scale digital transformation, having that support is vital for unlocking new opportunities.”

Saudi Arabia is currently trying to diversify its economy through the Saudi Vision 2030 plan. A part of this is the modernization of public services which include the Absher platform. Originally launched in 2010, it was designed to boost the efficiency of civil registration, passport issuance, and traffic management. The platform has since expanded its scope.

The business opportunities have been attracting both Estonian companies and its government. The European state has seen a significant increase in exports to Saudi Arabia and the entire Persian Gulf region in recent years, former Estonian Economy and IT Minister Tiit Riisalo said during LEAP 2024.

Estonia announced last summer that it’s planning to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, despite concerns over the country’s human rights record, according to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

Last year, the two sides signed several memorandums of understanding (MoU), including in digital healthcare. The Saudi-Estonian Business Council which includes B.EST Solutions, was established in September.

The Leap 2025 conference also saw the signing of a letter of intent between Estonian digital services company Bamboo Group and local partner Skyeys to form a joint venture focused on infrastructure security in Saudi Arabia. In addition to the B2B agreements, the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications signed a MoU with the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), a Riyadh-based international organization focused on digital governance.

The Middle Eastern country’s transformation plan shares many goals with Estonia’s digital governance model, which relies on digital identity systems, integrated data platforms and the use of blockchain.

Estonia has also been strengthening relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Saudi Arabia neighbor has set an ambitious goal to streamline access to government services through the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme. A part of these efforts are government services platforms such as Abu Dhabi’s TAMM and Digital Dubai.

