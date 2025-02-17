UK considering digital ID use at polling stations

The UK government is considering introducing a digital Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) and using digital versions of identification documents stored in the Gov.uk wallet at the polling stations as part of its review of the voter ID policy.

“We are exploring digital versions of identification documents in general as part of our review of the voter ID policy, and will, alongside this, consider the possibility of introducing digital VACs,” the government said last week.

This exploration is part of the UK’s wider ambition to modernize access to government services through digital identity. In January, the government said it would introduce the Gov.uk digital wallet and app in 2025 with the Veteran Card and digital driver’s license as the first documents available on the platform. The country has also been working on certifying digital verification services through the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

“We are considering the possibility of using digital versions of identification documents in the polling station as part of our review of voter ID,” the government noted in its response to the UK Electoral Commission report on the 2024 elections.

In its review of the July 2024 Parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission found that 0.08 percent of voters, around 16,000 people were unable to participate in the elections due to the lack of ID. In its response, the government said that it is thoroughly reviewing the list of identifications accepted at polling stations and the wider voter ID policy.

“This barrier must be addressed, and so this government is committed to reviewing and, where necessary, making changes to the voter identification policy to address any aspects that prevent or discourage legitimate electors from voting,” it said.

The photo ID document requirement was introduced by the Conservative government in 2023 to prevent voter fraud. The voter ID policy, however, has caused significant public pushback.

The Electoral Commission has been warning that the tight ID rules risk disenfranchising certain groups, including the disabled, unemployed and younger people. The agency has also argued for expanding the current list of 22 documents that can be used for voting.

So far, the country has held two elections under the new rule. The government has also introduced voter authority certificates (VAC) for those without any other form of ID.

