FB pixel

UK considering digital ID use at polling stations

Government reviewing overall voter identification policy
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Elections
UK considering digital ID use at polling stations
 

The UK government is considering introducing a digital Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) and using digital versions of identification documents stored in the Gov.uk wallet at the polling stations as part of its review of the voter ID policy.

“We are exploring digital versions of identification documents in general as part of our review of the voter ID policy, and will, alongside this, consider the possibility of introducing digital VACs,” the government said last week.

This exploration is part of the UK’s wider ambition to modernize access to government services through digital identity. In January, the government said it would introduce the Gov.uk digital wallet and app in 2025 with the Veteran Card and digital driver’s license as the first documents available on the platform. The country has also been working on certifying digital verification services through the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

“We are considering the possibility of using digital versions of identification documents in the polling station as part of our review of voter ID,” the government noted in its response to the UK Electoral Commission report on the 2024 elections.

In its review of the July 2024 Parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission found that 0.08 percent of voters, around 16,000 people were unable to participate in the elections due to the lack of ID. In its response, the government said that it is thoroughly reviewing the list of identifications accepted at polling stations and the wider voter ID policy.

“This barrier must be addressed, and so this government is committed to reviewing and, where necessary, making changes to the voter identification policy to address any aspects that prevent or discourage legitimate electors from voting,” it said.

The photo ID document requirement was introduced by the Conservative government in 2023 to prevent voter fraud. The voter ID policy, however, has caused significant public pushback.

The Electoral Commission has been warning that the tight ID rules risk disenfranchising certain groups, including the disabled, unemployed and younger people. The agency has also argued for expanding the current list of 22 documents that can be used for voting.

So far, the country has held two elections under the new rule. The government has also introduced voter authority certificates (VAC) for those without any other form of ID.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Integrating digital ID with AI agents could be ‘game changer’ for B2C

AI agents combined with digital identity wallets could be a game changer for businesses interacting with consumers. The integration of…

 

Brazil establishes federal body for biometric checks, ID card issuance

Brazil has established a Federal Biometric Service to oversee the issuance of the country’s biometric national identity card, Carteira de…

 

US schools neglecting security of student digital identities

Schools are increasingly digital environments, and many students would be just fine with someone breaking into their classroom account to…

 

Start assessments now and consider age assurance ‘robustness’: Ofcom

Ofcom is readying for enforcement an age assurance with a series of stakeholder engagements, and took 3 days to discuss…

 

World expands in Southeast Asia as global proof of personhood push continues

World is continuing the rapid global expansion it promised during last year’s livestreamed rebrand event, with deployments in the Philippines,…

 

Pakistan advances national ID, biometric policy frameworks

Pakistan has made significant advancements in transforming its digital identity ecosystem. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) continues to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events