UNICEF partners with Japan to handout identity bracelets to Gazan children

| Lu-Hai Liang
UNICEF is partnering with the government of Japan to distribute identity bracelets to children in Gaza.

The United Nations reports that more than 30,000 of these identity bracelets have been handed out as Palestinians are displaced across the Gaza strip.

Families write the child’s name, birth date, and the phone number of a relative on the bracelet to help reunite the child if they become separated. The bracelets are mainly intended for children aged six or under, although older children can use them if required.

UNICEF reports that 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians have been displaced as the territory has come under bombardment and aid restrictions from Israel. At least 19,000 children have been left to fend for themselves after being separated from their parents or caregivers, the agency reported.

Children can become separated when conducting daily chores such as collecting water or food when a sudden bombardment or evacuation order leaves families divided.

UNICEF and partner staff have taken care not to cause additional anxiety, and fear of potential separation, when handing out the bracelets, but teach that the identity bracelets are a means of protection and self-reliance to the children. Separated children are at greater risk of harm and hunger, with thousands of children suffering acute malnutrition across the Gaza strip.

With the support of the Government of Japan UNICEF is providing Palestinian children and their families in Gaza with mental health and psychosocial support, family strengthening programs, and violence prevention interventions, in addition to WASH and nutrition services, the agency said.

