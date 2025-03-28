Aadhaar biometric testing ramps up with UIDAI challenge, PAD detection

Fingerprint biometrics testing in India has ramped up with authorities requiring certification of scanners based on presentation attack detection capabilities and now a program to advance research into challenges in authentication.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and IIIT-Hyderabad have launched a competition to test invariance in fingerprint biometric algorithms, starting with a challenge to test the authentication of children between five and ten years old.

The first phase of the Biometric SDK Benchmarking challenge focusses on how 1:1 matching algorithms for fingerprint biometrics work for children in the given age range, and with updates after five to ten years. Participants are invited from among active commercial and academic biometrics developers, and will be evaluated with anonymized datasets which will not be shared with them.

The organizers note the importance of biometric authentication to India’s good governance and digital inclusion efforts, with 90 million Aadhaar transactions carried out daily.

Cash prizes worth a total of 770,000 Indian rupees (approximately US$9,000) will be awarded to the top three teams.

The challenge opened on March 25, and runs until May 25. Registration is available from the Biochallenge website run by UIDAI and IIIT-H.

SDK benchmarking competitions for iris and face biometrics will follow.

Precise partner certified

A biometric scanner implementing Precise Biometrics’ BioLive liveness detection software for protection against spoof attacks has been approved by the UIDAI to the new specification for use in Aadhaar authentications.

UIDAI strengthened the criteria for Aadhaar biometric devices to include liveness detection and data protection measures, and as of the beginning of 2025 requires all scanners to be certified as Level 1 devices.

“We are extremely proud to have our BioLive solution approved for the Aadhaar program,” says Precise CEO Joakim Nydemark in the announcement. “By meeting the strict guidelines of national ID programs like Aadhaar, BioLive not only reinforces the system’s integrity but also sets a new benchmark for anti-spoof and liveness detection technology globally. Our solution is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing systems, making it both powerful and easy to implement – even in embedded environments.”

Precise updated its BioLive software for stronger security last May.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | children | India | L1 certification | Precise Biometrics | UIDAI