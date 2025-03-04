FB pixel

Select ID adds BankID Norway to advisory committee

| Joel R. McConvey
BankID in Norway has joined the advisory committee for Select ID. A release from BankID says the collaboration allows it to “contribute to the UK’s progress in this space, gain first-hand insights into the evolving landscape, and share our experience from building and operating BankID in Norway – one of the world’s leading digital identity schemes over the past two decades.”

The scheme says its international ambitions are driven by a “commitment to learning from diverse digital identity services, actively shaping key developments, implementations, and orchestration efforts to advance user-centric and efficient identity solutions.” It counts its participation in Select ID as a key step in allowing it to contribute to “a future where digital identity is not only more accessible and secure but also a key enabler of digital transformation and economic growth.”

BankID Norway says it is “impressed by the pioneering work of the Select ID team.”

Select ID was created in 2024 by the Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) to to reshape the landscape of digital identification in the UK.

BankID is the Norwegian digital ID. More than 4.6 million people, over 90 percent of the eligible Norwegian population, use BankID for everything from online banking and public services to private services across many industries.

