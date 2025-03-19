UK citizens told to prepare for October launch of EES

UK citizens have been advised to expect the introduction of the EU’s Entry-Exit System (EES) in October 2025. However, the exact rollout date for the biometric traveler registration scheme is still unknown, according to advice from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

“The European Union will inform about the specific start date of the EES before its launch,” the FCDO notice says.

The EES deployment has gone through several delays, the most recent one in November 2024. The border scheme is now expected to be phased in over six months in line with the EU’s decision to introduce the EES progressively. According to the scheme, third-country nationals visiting the Schengen area will need to submit fingerprints, a facial photo and other information.

Following the EES, the EU is also planning to roll out the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which requires visitors to the bloc to apply for entry authorization and pay a seven euro (US$7.6) fee.

According to EU rules, the EES must be fully functional for six months before ETIAS is introduced. EU authorities are expecting that the EES will be operating fully across the Schengen Area in April 2026, meaning that the authorization scheme can be introduced in October 2026 at the earliest – announcements from the EU place the ETIAS launch in the last quarter of 2026.

However, ETIAS applications will be voluntary for six months, meaning the earliest date ETIAS will be mandatory is April 2027.

Meanwhile, more work is being done in the UK to ensure smooth sailing through border crossings.

In its latest notice, the FCDO warns that ​British travelers should expect increased wait times at some ports and international stations, including the UK’s Port of Dover, undersea railway tunnel Eurotunnel and St Pancras railway station in London. Longer queue times are also expected at European airports.

The agency adds it has invested more than £10 million (US$12.9 million) into approximately 175 registration kiosks across Eurostar stations and the Port of Dover.

In maritime ports such as Dover, the Home Office has also been testing “contactless corridors” which use facial recognition to capture high-quality facial images of travelers while they are in the car. The images are matched with the confirmed passenger ID and the vehicle they are traveling in.

The trial involves four suppliers, including iProov which tested the technology between December 2024 and February 2025. Similar plans are reportedly underway for airports, according to the Telegraph.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | Entry/Exit System (EES) | EU | face biometrics | passenger processing | UK