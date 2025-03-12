Facial recognition from iProov used in UK trials of security at maritime ports

A notice from iProov says that the company, between December 2024 and February 2025, participated in UK Home Office research and development environment trials to enhance security and efficiency at UK maritime ports.

UK ports have seen increased passenger volumes, leading to increased interest in and deployment of automated border control processes such as e-gates, biometric kiosks and advanced passenger information systems. While airports have become common adopters of facial recognition and other biometric systems for frictionless travel, ports have different challenges. There is a particular need for technology that can process people while they are inside their vehicles.

Local authorities in Dover have been warning since last year that the port could expect 14-hour-long queues after the implementation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES), in part due to the lack of space for processing vehicles

The UK trials involved four suppliers, and had two key aims: “use advanced facial comparison technology to identify people by capturing high-quality facial images within vehicles,” and “ensure the application links the confirmed passenger ID with the vehicle they are travelling in, enhancing security and border control efficiency.”

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, says “this project marks a significant step towards a future where border control is seamless, secure and automated by innovative technology. We’ve worked very closely with the Home Office on this initiative and are extremely impressed with their dedication to solving the challenges of maritime border security.”

“By bringing the latest identity verification technology to this critical domain, we aim to create a streamlined and efficient experience for all passengers that doesn’t compromise on speed or accuracy, and they never have to leave their vehicles.”

UK ports are not expecting the introduction of the EES until November this year, according to Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister. The biometric traveler registration scheme is expected to be phased in over six months in line with the EU’s decision to introduce the EES progressively.

iProov is also one of the firms behind the pre-registration Travel to Europe” EES app launched to streamline EES entry processes.

According to a recently published report from Goode Intelligence investigating the market of travel digital identity, by 2029 over 1.27 billion travelers will be benefiting from digital identity issued by both governments and commercial organizations including airlines, train operators, and sea travel operators.

