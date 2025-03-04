UK encourages biometric immigration document holders to transition to eVisa system

The UK government is allowing a longer period for migrants to transition to the eVisa system based on biometric immigration documents.

Ever since 2008 the UK has sought to replace the likes of immigration status letters, ink stamps, stickers or vignettes in travel documents with a physical biometric immigration document (BID) which came in the form of a biometric residence permit (BRP).

Now, it is transitioning to a digital version of the BID — referred to as an eVisa, which can be accessed online at the UK’s official government website Gov.uk.

The rollout of BIDs in the form of the physical biometric residence permit was completed in 2015, which were obtained by people granted permission to enter or remain in the UK for more than six months.

According to a press statement, more than four million UK visa holders have successfully created an account to access their eVisa, with an estimated 600,000 people yet to switch from their physical document to an eVisa.

The UK Home Office has extended the “grace period” of transitioning to eVisas from the end date of March 31 to June 1. This will allow people with a BRP or EUSS biometric residence card (BRC) that expired on or after December 31, 2024, and who continue to hold underlying immigration status, to continue to use their expired document for international travel up to and including June 1, 2025.

“Securing our borders is a key part of the government’s Plan for Change and eVisas are a key part of delivering a border and immigration system which is more digital and streamlined,” the Home Office statement says. “This [eVisa[ change will enhance the experience of people using the system, and increase the immigration system’s security and efficiency.”

From June 2, 2025, expired BRPs and EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) BRCs will no longer be accepted as evidence for immigration status when traveling to the UK, the Home Office warned. Those without an account to access their eVisa are encouraged to do so, which can be done at this link.

