FB pixel

UK encourages biometric immigration document holders to transition to eVisa system

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
UK encourages biometric immigration document holders to transition to eVisa system
 

The UK government is allowing a longer period for migrants to transition to the eVisa system based on biometric immigration documents.

Ever since 2008 the UK has sought to replace the likes of immigration status letters, ink stamps, stickers or vignettes in travel documents with a physical biometric immigration document (BID) which came in the form of a biometric residence permit (BRP).

Now, it is transitioning to a digital version of the BID — referred to as an eVisa, which can be accessed online at the UK’s official government website Gov.uk.

The rollout of BIDs in the form of the physical biometric residence permit was completed in 2015, which were obtained by people granted permission to enter or remain in the UK for more than six months.

According to a press statement, more than four million UK visa holders have successfully created an account to access their eVisa, with an estimated 600,000 people yet to switch from their physical document to an eVisa.

The UK Home Office has extended the “grace period” of transitioning to eVisas from the end date of March 31 to June 1. This will allow people with a BRP or EUSS biometric residence card (BRC) that expired on or after December 31, 2024, and who continue to hold underlying immigration status, to continue to use their expired document for international travel up to and including June 1, 2025.

“Securing our borders is a key part of the government’s Plan for Change and eVisas are a key part of delivering a border and immigration system which is more digital and streamlined,” the Home Office statement says. “This [eVisa[ change will enhance the experience of people using the system, and increase the immigration system’s security and efficiency.”

From June 2, 2025, expired BRPs and EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) BRCs will no longer be accepted as evidence for immigration status when traveling to the UK, the Home Office warned. Those without an account to access their eVisa are encouraged to do so, which can be done at this link.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigeria re-commits to improving digital services with $2B planned investment

Nigerian is looking forward to investing around $2 billion on digital public infrastructure in order to improve the delivery of…

 

Bahrain adds digital travel credential features to national ID card

The Kingdom of Bahrain has incorporated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology into its national ID card, making it a document…

 

Fiji: national digital ID plan advances, ecommerce strategy launches

Fiji’s upcoming national digital identity will not only streamline access to vital services but also empower citizens by giving them…

 

ETRI researchers develop data sovereignty, ZKP tech to restore individual control

Korean researchers at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) have developed cutting-edge technologies to strengthen personal data “sovereignty,” and…

 

UR Encoder launch by FaceTec introduces new option for biometric ID issuers

Organizations around the world can now create and issue UR Codes to biometrically bind people holding them to their identity…

 

Paravision scores leading combined error rate in DHS S&T’s liveness detection demo

Paravision demonstrated the leading accuracy and convenience of its new presentation attack detection (PAD) software when it scored the lowest…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events