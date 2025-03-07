Yeo Messaging drums adoption of Continuous Facial Recognition, inks reseller deal

Yeo Messaging, a company specialized in secure communications systems, has called for businesses and organizations to adopt advanced security measures such as Continuous Facial Recognition systems if they must create a paradigm shift in digital security.

The advocacy form the British firm comes at a time when it has just sealed a reseller partner agreement with Example IT, a secure communications services provider.

In a blog post which examines current stakes in corporate and business communications, Yeo Messaging opines that Continuous Facial Recognition for real-time user authentication systems such as the one it patented last year, can be a game-changer for secure, private and compliant messaging needs.

Yeo discusses its Continuous Facial Recognition platform, arguing that it comes up strongly as a reliable alternative for standard facial recognition systems where a user’s identity is verified only once, usually at the start of a login process.

With Continuous Facial Recognition, the user’s face is verified severally throughout an interaction to ensure that they are actually the one in activity, and only they can access messages sent through the system. This technology, Yeo Messaging says, is becoming increasingly necessary for sensitive sectors with more stringent data privacy and compliance requirements such as defence and security, finance, and healthcare.

Per the company, the increasingly changing technological landscape and emerging security menaces render traditional messaging systems insufficient in addressing security, privacy and compliance demands.

Reseller deal with Example IT

Not long after the launch of Yeo for Business, Yeo Messaging has announced a deal with Example IT as the first official UK reseller of the new service.

According to the announcement, Example IT accepted the deal after a demo of Yeo for Business’ features which include end-to-end encryption, continuous facial recognition for real-time user authentication, geofencing, and crisis communication capabilities to ensure business continuity during a cyber attack.

Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging, commented on the agreement saying their goal has always been to set new digital privacy standards: “Onboarding Example IT allows us to extend the reach of YEO for Business especially into the verticals of finance and construction where they have significant breadth and expertise and we have a significant cyber security and data sovereignty impact.”

Kevin Moore, technical account director for Data Protection at Example IT, also remarked: “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with YEO, a collaboration that marks a significant milestone for both organisations. It’s a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. At Example IT, we have always strived to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive their success.”

“Partnering with YEO, a leader in their field, allows us to combine our expertise and resources to offer even more comprehensive and robust solutions. Their USPs – including continuous facial recognition for real-time authentication and geofencing for location-based control – will enable us to deliver secure, private, and compliant communication platforms.”

