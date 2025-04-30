Abu Dhabi to integrate face biometrics in hotels in ‘Smart Travel’ ramp up

Abu Dhabi is launching a face biometrics system across the emirate in the tourism sector. The emirate is known for hosting the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Formula One racing.

The Face Recognition System is aimed at upgrading efficiency and safety across the emirate’s hotels. Unveiled during the Arabian Travel Market, the Director-General for Tourism, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, said the initiative will ensure a seamless and safer visit as they work closely with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

“The integration of the Face Recognition System underscores our shared commitment to pioneering advancements in smart tourism,” he said. Abu Dhabi has previously integrated biometrics into its airports, as part of its smart travel project, and in retail.

The so-called Face Recognition System is designed for guest verification processes, targeting improvements in overall guest experience as it seeks to simplify procedures and reduce check-in times. The system is currently in a pilot phase at a “handful” of hotels in Abu Dhabi, before the first phase will see a full rollout across five-star hotels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The second phase will target four-star hotels before expanding to all remaining hotel categories.

The system will captures and analyzes biometric data during guest check-in. The data is securely encrypted, according to the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), retrieved from ICP and transmitted to a centralized database managed by DCT Abu Dhabi. The initiative adheres to the UAE’s cybersecurity and data privacy regulations with data used exclusively for “enhancing guest safety and streamlining hotel operations,” according to a press statement.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for both guests and hospitality sector employees,” said Geziry. DCT Abu Dhabi is working closely with hotels to ensure smooth rollout with “detailed system briefings” and providing technical support and training.

While Abu Dhabi is pushing facial recognition for hotels, another government is reining it in. In China new regulations have been published to check commercial uses of the technology, including hotel check-ins or physical access to gated communities. The regulations came from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) which said the regulations are a response to growing concerns about the impact on data privacy from widespread use of face biometrics. They take effect in June.

