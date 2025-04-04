Accops, pi-labs integration adds deepfake detection to facial authentication

Remote access provider Accops and pi-labs have announced an integration of pi-labs’ deepfake detection algorithms with the Accops BioAuth facial authentication product. According to a release from Accops, the partnership “ensures that organisations using facial recognition for authentication can detect and block synthetic identity fraud in real time.”

Traditional facial recognition, it says, is going the way of the password. Fraudsters can use AI-generated identities to bypass vKYC (Video KYC) security, making digital onboarding vulnerable. The threat has also spread to hiring. “With the growing threat of deepfakes, businesses can no longer rely on traditional facial biometrics,” says Ankush Tiwari, CEO of pi-labs.

In this context, the integration gives Accops’ facial authentication system an additional layer of deepfake detection, provided by pi-labs’ Authentify engine. Users authenticate using Accops BioAuth’s facial recognition system, and the Authentify engine analyzes facial inputs in real time to detect AI-generated manipulations.

The release cites recent data showing that deepfake-related tools on dark web forums increased by 223 percent between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, making it easier for fraudsters to create convincing digital identities. Vijender Yadav, CEO of Accops, says “cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and deepfake technology has created new vulnerabilities in identity security. By integrating pi-labs’ deepfake detection capabilities with Accops BioAuth, we are delivering a solution that ensures foolproof facial authentication for enterprises.”

The integrated Accops BioAuth and pi-labs deepfake detection tool supports on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments, and is available immediately as an API-based enhancement for existing Accops users or as a standalone security module for enterprises.

