FB pixel

Biometrics veteran’s startup raises $2.4M for reimagined payment authentication

Ideem pitch for mobile-based 2FA draws impressive seed round
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
Biometrics veteran’s startup raises $2.4M for reimagined payment authentication
 

Kansas, U.S.-based payment authentication startup Ideem has raised $2.4 million in seed funding to scale its partnerships in digitizing markets and help ecommerce platforms trade friction for user trust.

The funding round was led by Sovereign’s Capital, Quona Capital, Everywhere Ventures, Hustle Fund, Oread Angels, Network Kansas and angel investors, Co-founder and CEO Toby Rush reveled in a blog post.

Rush is a familiar name in the biometrics industry from his time as CEO of EyeVerify, which was acquired by Ant Financial in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Zoloz.

“EyeVerify, definitely, helped me understand the flow, biometrics, identity, all those pieces,” Rush told Startland News.

He says that Ideem’s investors understand the emerging markets the company is pursuing, “and these are very smart, very connected supporters of ours that believe in what we’re doing, understand the problem statement, and will help us execute.” They have offices and investments in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, India and Singapore.

Entrepreneurial support organization Endeavor helped make some of those connections.

Ideem provides one-click checkouts for digital wallets, pay-by-bank and BNPL (buy now pay later) transactions through its Zero-Trust Secure Module (ZSM). It is designed to address pain points with traditional two-factor authentication (2FA), which Rush says are even worse in emerging markets.

Rush characterizes the ZSM as a piece of software that turns the phone into a hardware authenticator with cryptographic binding for seamless instant transactions. It also gives payment services the visibility and communications capabilities to address errors, according to a company announcement.

The company was founded last August by Rush, along with Co-founders Maranda Manning, Greg Storm and Tim Massey, after spinning out of another startup Rush was involved with, TripleBlind.

He explains that TripleBlind was asked to address a specific problem by a “Top 5 global bank,” and realized that a separate company and product were needed to tackle the issue. This essentially makes the big bank a two-year design partner of Ideem. Along with a global rollout by that bank customer, multiple early customers in Southeast Asia have signed on.

“In the markets where Quona invests, mobile-first commerce is growing rapidly, but authentication and checkout friction remain stubborn barriers to scale,” said Monica Brand Engel, Managing Partner at Quona Capital. “Ideem’s solution is purpose-built for these environments, replacing outdated methods with a fast, seamless, and secure experience that helps platforms convert more users and build trust at scale. We believe Ideem is positioned to become a critical part of the payments infrastructure in these ecosystems.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DIACC turns to gov’t digital transformation as Canada’s digital ID ecosystem matures

Like nearly all governments around the world, Canada’s is moving public services online as part of a digital transformation effort….

 

NSW Police abandons Cognitec’s facial recognition

New South Wales police have deactivated facial recognition capabilities in their suspect identification system following concerns about its accuracy. The…

 

ODNI launches IC data consortium solicitation to reform commercial data acquisition

In a significant move to reshape how the Intelligence Community (IC) acquires and manages commercial data, the Office of the…

 

Who will pay for the EUDI Wallet, Signicat asks

Europe’s plan to give each of its citizens a digital ID by 2026 has a big question looming over it:…

 

How Geo Group tech became a cornerstone of Trump’s immigration crackdown

The story of a Honduran immigrant living in Louisiana captures the troubling transformation of U.S. immigration enforcement in the Trump…

 

Au10tix, Veridos, Secunet name new CEOs

Au10tix has appointed Yair Tal as its new CEO.  He succeeds former CEO Dan Yerushalmi, who is stepping down for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events