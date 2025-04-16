FB pixel

DIACC turns to gov’t digital transformation as Canada’s digital ID ecosystem matures

| Chris Burt
Like nearly all governments around the world, Canada’s is moving public services online as part of a digital transformation effort. Trust will be critical if this effort is to succeed, the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) argues. And DIACC’s Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) can help deliver that trust.

DIACC has gone from researching how to create a secure digital ecosystem to certification, policy advocacy and setting audit standards, and accepts a role in the digital government transformation process in a position statement on “Advancing Digital Trust for Government Service Modernization.”

DIACC identifies six sets of benefits to advancing digital trust for government services. Improved efficiency, cost savings and growth can be realized by the Canadian government through utilizing the PCTF and technical standards. This would help reduce implementation costs, as well as help unlock trade between Canada’s provinces, which has become newly prioritized in the wake of U.S. tariffs which threaten widespread damage to both economies. It could facilitate labor mobility and foster innovation and investment in digital services, DIACC argues.

Public confidence in digital services can be strengthened with trust solution, and manual verification processes reduced. The PCTF can help strengthen identity verification for government services and reduce reliance on physical ID documents.

These measures would better protect Canadians from fraud and identity theft, and help make intergovernmental collaboration seamless, according to the statement.

Once digital trust is established, digital identities can be issued to all Canadian people and businesses and emergency response coordination improved. The government could make more use of AI in public services with built-in safeguards.

Going forward, DIACC advises the government to adopt solutions for digital trust, verification and credentialing in line with the PCTF. Those include mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), passports, permanent resident cards and verified income, which the group says will deliver economic benefits.

Consistency and interoperability can be realized through collaboration, which DIACC says it can help with. DIACC can also help educate the public with awareness campaigns and provide training, resources and policy recommendations for government officials.

