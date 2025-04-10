Tech5 patents complete decentralized biometric digital ID system

Tech5 has been granted patent protection for its decentralized system for digital identity issuance, storage and real-time verification.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Tech5 the patent for a “System and Method for Decentralized Digital Identity Verification.”

The patent describes the issuance of digital IDs in the form of Verifiable Credentials or 2D machine-readable code to support identity verification without relying on centralized databases or an internet connection. The system supports selective disclosure, biometric identity binding and verification using any of a wide range of modalities, and blockchain integration.

Tech5 emphasizes in a press release that the patented system aligns with self-sovereign identity (SSI) principles.

The machine-readable code is a cryptograph embedded in the credential, and the request indicates a piece of data to reveal from the cryptograph. A stable bio-hash is generated from the live biometric sample, and the decryption key is composed of shards generated with live biometric data, according to the patent.

The system can be used to advance towards universal inclusion, and supports financial inclusion and services, including digital payment ecosystems.

“We continue to innovate in the field of decentralized identity because we believe in building inclusive infrastructure that empowers every individual to participate in the digital ecosystem in a secure and private manner,” says Tech5 Co-founder, CTO and Chairman Rahul Parthe. “There is still work to be done to create truly trustworthy digital IDs that are accessible to all. The method and system described in this patent bring us one step closer to that goal. This technology serves as a core building block for decentralized Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), where digital identity becomes the foundation of trust.”

Tech5 is actively implementing the solution as a decentralized DPI in countries in Africa and Latin America, the company says in the announcement. Countries Tech5 has been confirmed active in include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Colombia.

Article Topics

biometric binding | biometric hash | biometrics | decentralized ID | digital ID | identity verification | patents | self-sovereign identity | TECH5