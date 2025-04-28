FB pixel

Thales brings encryption, key management to cloud security partnership with Deloitte

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Thales brings encryption, key management to cloud security partnership with Deloitte
 

A new strategic partnership between Thales and Deloitte & Touche LLP combines advanced encryption and key management technology with data protection, security consulting and implementation services to secure enterprise cloud environments from end to end.

The partners cite the finding of the 2024 Thales Data Threat Report that businesses focused on compliance are significantly less likely than their peers to suffer data breaches. With advances in the technology used to commit fraud, including generative AI, the threat of data breaches demands sophisticated protections.

At the same time, Thales data cloud resources are now “the biggest targets for cyberattacks,” according to John Polly, Thales VP of Channel and Alliances. He says 44 percent of organizations have suffered a breach of data from the cloud.

“By combining Deloitte’s Data & Digital Trust Services that assist with client data security and governance challenges with Thales’ cybersecurity solutions, we can provide broad and tailored security responses to our shared clients,” Deloitte & Touche LLP Managing Director Linda Walsh. “Our collaboration provides efficient integration and enhanced security across multi-cloud environments, helping clients drive innovation. Together, we can help organisations transform their cloud security to enhance the value of their cybersecurity programs.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google joins age assurance market as Wallet use cases, availability expand

Google has unveiled a slate of changes to enable age assurance and identity verification with its digital wallet in more…

 

UK Children’s Commissioner calls for ban on ‘nudify’ AI apps

The UK Children’s Commissioner is calling for a total ban on apps that use generative AI tools to create sexually…

 

Digital access to social security number promises speed but worries users

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is introducing a new feature that allows individuals with a my Social Security account to…

 

Financial institutions center identity verification in inclusion and expansion drive

Across the world there is a drive to expand financial inclusion so that more people can have access to banking…

 

RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control

Face biometrics software from RecFaces is now integrated with the Genetec Security Center to enhance the security, efficiency and automation…

 

Incognia ID transcends traditional device fingerprinting with location behavior tech

A release from location identity services provider Incognia announces the launch of Incognia ID, which “combines device intelligence and location…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events