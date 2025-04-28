Thales brings encryption, key management to cloud security partnership with Deloitte

A new strategic partnership between Thales and Deloitte & Touche LLP combines advanced encryption and key management technology with data protection, security consulting and implementation services to secure enterprise cloud environments from end to end.

The partners cite the finding of the 2024 Thales Data Threat Report that businesses focused on compliance are significantly less likely than their peers to suffer data breaches. With advances in the technology used to commit fraud, including generative AI, the threat of data breaches demands sophisticated protections.

At the same time, Thales data cloud resources are now “the biggest targets for cyberattacks,” according to John Polly, Thales VP of Channel and Alliances. He says 44 percent of organizations have suffered a breach of data from the cloud.

“By combining Deloitte’s Data & Digital Trust Services that assist with client data security and governance challenges with Thales’ cybersecurity solutions, we can provide broad and tailored security responses to our shared clients,” Deloitte & Touche LLP Managing Director Linda Walsh. “Our collaboration provides efficient integration and enhanced security across multi-cloud environments, helping clients drive innovation. Together, we can help organisations transform their cloud security to enhance the value of their cybersecurity programs.”

