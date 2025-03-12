Thales wins $21m contract for Switzerland’s AFIS

Thales has won an 18.9 million Swiss francs (US$21.3 million) contract for modernizing the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) used by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

The contract between the French digital giant and the Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics (FOBL) was finalized on Monday and will extend over 17 years, concluding in mid-2042. The current AFIS system is expected to be replaced by mid-2027.

According to the open procurement tender, the project also includes an optional facial image comparison module, designed to function similarly to the fingerprint system.

“This works in the same way as the AFIS module: For example, in criminal proceedings, a facial image of a suspect can be compared with the facial images stored in the AFIS,” says the notice. Comparing images with real-time video or other databases such as social media is not planned due to Swiss regulations, it adds.

The contract includes options for future development, training, and extended maintenance. Additional services available under the agreement include third-level support for both AFIS and the facial recognition module, extra training and further system enhancements.

The Fedpol is tasked with processing biometric identification data from cantonal, federal and foreign authorities for criminal investigations. The agency will be working with the company’s local branch Thales DIS Schweiz AG.

Thales operates other businesses in Switzerland including point-to-point radio systems for broadband data transmission on microwave frequency, fiber optic equipment for military vehicles, power management systems for military vehicles, live and virtual simulation for land forces as well as optical communication systems for satellites.

