Thales wins contract to produce driver’s licenses and ID cards for Alaska DMV

| Abhishek Jadhav
The Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has awarded Thales a contract to produce physical driver’s licenses and ID cards using translucent polycarbonate cards.

This marks the second consecutive contract between Alaska DMV and Thales, signaling a long-term partnership for the next 10 years. Thales is expected to produce 225,000 physical driver’s licenses and ID cards every year to provide residents with high-security credentials.

“This renewed partnership signifies a steadfast dedication to fortifying our credentials and protecting our citizens’ personal information against evolving threats,” says Lauren Whiteside, division operations manager for the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles.

Thales will utilize the Cogent multi-biometric system for data verification. During citizen enrollment, biometric data will be captured and verified against existing records to enhance security and prevent digital identity fraud and theft.

The new polycarbonate cards will feature translucent windows embedded in specific areas, allowing visibility into the internal structure. Thales will employ laser-engraved technology to provide protection against counterfeiting.

The driver’s licenses and ID cards will feature the company’s Window Lock technology. The security feature imprints a negative secondary portrait of the cardholder within a translucent window. When held against light, the photo appears as a clear portrait.

Additionally, the polycarbonate cards will incorporate custom colors and personalized patterns specific to Alaska’s design. These new cards are set to be available across the state starting in the fall of 2024.

“Thales looks forward to this next chapter of our partnership with the State of Alaska for providing sophisticated driver’s license solutions,” says Tony Lo Brutto, vice president for Thales Identity and Biometric Solutions in North America.

Thales has a track record of producing over 100 million physical driver’s licenses and ID cards for 17 U.S. states and Canadian provinces since 2007. In 2022, the company signed a contract with the District of Columbia DMV to manufacture polycarbonate card identity credentials for seven years.

According to Thales, they are currently working with 12 jurisdictions in North America that utilize their laser-engraved polycarbonate cards. Alaska is set to be the latest addition to the list.

