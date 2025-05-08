FB pixel

Age assurance laws in EU prompt flurry of objections from rights groups

Rules in legal limbo until European Commission publishes formal guidelines on Article 28
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Age assurance laws in EU prompt flurry of objections from rights groups
 

The EU’s latest tiny wallet accessory is scandalizing the continent’s digital activists. A review from European Digital Rights (EDRi) says the European Commission intends for its mini wallet to be a “white label” app, which can be used by governments and companies across the EU to check the ages of people trying to access certain platforms and services. (The technical specs are available on GitHub.)

EDRi, however, gives the project a frowny thumbs down. “Whilst the Commission believe that this will make everyone safer, we argue that it’s not only unrealistic – but also unhelpful – to try to childproof the internet,” it says.

EDRi’s argument says age assurance tools “systematically leak data in ways that threaten the privacy and data protection rights of children and adults alike – whether they use government-issued identity cards, AI analysis to predict a person’s age or other methods.”

This is both factually and conceptually wrong, in that most age assurance systems aim for anonymity, and that any systemic sharing of data would no longer constitute a “leak.”

Regardless, EDRi maintains its conspiratorial stand, asserting that while “this step from the European Commission is purportedly to age gate access to porn platforms, the plans that have been laid out show a clear intention to control access to a much wider range of platforms and services.”

Again, the word “control” is doing ample work in the group’s statement. But it is not afraid to get more specific, even if its objections ultimately boil down to, “could be risky.”

“The Commission puts a lot of faith in ‘Zero Knowledge Proofs’ (ZKPs) to resolve privacy concerns. ZKPs provide a cryptographic way to prove that a given statement is true without sharing any additional information. Although ZKPs are in theory a better way to protect users’ privacy than many other approaches, it is also a brand-new system. Testing the roll out of ZKPs, at scale, with data as sensitive as government-issued IDs, is risky at best.”

Having also declared age assurance to be a threat to society, EDRi also laments, of highly effective online age assurance such as biometrics, that “many people will be excluded from this form of age verification.”

Article 28 guidelines to lay out rules, penalties for noncompliance on age checks

As rights groups rage, policy work continues. Late April saw the thirteenth meeting of the European Board for Digital Services. According to a release, “discussions included updates on the work on the protection of minors, notably related to the EU age verification solution and the guidelines under Article 28 of the Digital Services Act, highlighting the priority on safeguarding younger users in the digital environment.”

Article 28 is at the center of the EU age assurance discussion. It states that “providers of online platforms accessible to minors shall put in place appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure a high level of privacy, safety, and security of minors, on their service.” Formal guidelines on the matter are expected in the next couple of weeks.

In a blog, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) notes that “Article 28(3) makes a point of not requiring service providers to collect and process additional data to assess whether a user is underage,” and that while “the European Commission is currently working on guidelines for the implementation of Article 28 and may come up with criteria for what they believe would be effective and privacy-preserving age verification,” for now, that remains legally ambiguous.

The EFF also has an effective response to porn sites, social media platforms and others advocating for age assurance measures to be implemented at the operating system or device level (thereby making it Google or Apple’s problem, instead of Meta’s).

“Embedding age verification at the device level will make it more ubiquitous and harder to avoid.

This approach will likely also lead to mission creep: While the Commission limits its tender to age verification for 18+ services (specifically adult content websites), it is made abundantly clear that once available, age verification could be extended to ‘allow age-appropriate access whatever the age-restriction (13 or over, 16 or over, 65 or over, under 18 etc)’. Extending age verification is even more likely when digital identity wallets don’t come in the shape of an app, but are baked into operating systems.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Startup ZipID modernizes secure Form I-9 compliance with automated ID verification

ZipID, Inc. is a new digital identity verification and compliance company whose goal is to transform how employers and HR…

 

Fintech iCard integrates Regula biometrics to serve 30-plus countries

European e-money platform iCard has upgraded its customer checks with Regula’s biometric and document verification technologies. iCard has moved to…

 

Smart Eye, FPC, trinamiX biometrics enable new in-cabin applications for automakers

Outside of smartphones, biometrics have largely been deployed in public spaces such as airports, stadiums and retail stores. But their…

 

FaceTec objects to Jumio’s replacement law firm in liveness IP dispute

FaceTec is not saying Jumio can’t have legal representation in a dispute over IP for biometric liveness detection, just not…

 

Lawmakers target TSA facial recognition expansion

In a renewed bipartisan push to curtail the expanding use of facial recognition technology by federal agencies, Democrat Sen. Jeff…

 

Brazil is a leader in digital signatures with 166M gov.br users

In Brazil, 166 million people can use digital signatures with the country’s third-most popular app. The widely available capability represents…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events