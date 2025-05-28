FB pixel

Daon signs global partnership with digital security firm G+D

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Daon has signed a global partnership agreement with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to collaborate across multiple markets and technologies.

The collaboration will work across private sector offerings for banks, fintechs and mobile network operators; and in the public sector on digital identity ecosystems, eID initiatives and mDLs.

Digital security has always been at the core of G+D’s mission,” said Gabriel von Mitschke-Collande, Chief Data Officer at Giesecke+Devrient. “By combining Daon’s leadership in digital identity trust with G+D’s expertise in secure digital transactions, this global partnership delivers more than just protection — it enables seamless identity continuity across all customer touchpoints.”

For G+D the collaboration with Daon’s identity management platform is expected to meet the needs of financial services and merchant ecosystems where increasingly sophisticated fraud and growing regulatory pressure pose ongoing challenges.

Fraud prevention features such as biometric watchlists and deepfake detection are expected to  support G+D and Daon’s offering of end-to-end identity continuity.

Additionally, by embedding advanced identity verification into its ecosystem Geisecke+Devrient is tackling SIM card fraud as a provider of eSIM technology. The companies will combine  Daon’s TrustX platform with G+D’s eSIM management platform to offer a single solution for securing eSIM issuance and portability to mobile network operators.

Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon, commented: “G+D has a long history of innovation across a wide range of security solutions ranging from bank cards to Central Bank Digital Currency, they launched the first commercial SIM card and delivered the world’s first commercial eSIM.”

“We are proud of Daon’s collaboration with G+D which facilitates the introduction of new scalable, secure identity verification and biometric solutions to millions of users across a wide range of industries and use cases,” Grissen said.

The new global partnership comes on the heels of a busy spring for Daon as it formed strategic partnerships with DigitalFI, to build tailored identity verification solutions for SMEs, and another with CallMiner to combine IDV with AI-powered conversation analytics.

