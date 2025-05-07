FB pixel

Independent analysis shows robust security of FaceTec’s biometric UR Codes

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Independent analysis shows robust security of FaceTec’s biometric UR Codes
 

FaceTec’s UR Code protocol, which provides digitally-signed biometric barcodes, has aced a cybersecurity assessment from independent evaluator Praetorian Security Inc.

Praetorian performed a rigorous reverse engineering analysis of the UR Code SDK, and found no risk issues in any of its “critical,” “informational,” “low,” “medium,” or “high” categories. The evaluation focused on identifying internal hashing mechanisms, encryption keys and customer PII, according to the company announcement.

A “risk-informed security assessment” found one informational issue with the security of the cryptographic operations, which is that “Issuing Authorities need to ensure they are using the correct OpenSSL commands when generating their own Private Keys.” One medium issue in the stability of the UR Codes APIs, “a library crash when a malformed call to UR Codes Verification was sent for a Multi-Face UR Code,” was observed, but was addressed by FaceTec and validated by Praetorian prior to the end of the engagement. The functionality of the URID created was also found to have one low issue, but this too was fixed by FaceTec and validated by Praetorian.

The security evaluations also included tests of measures to protect against robust code obfuscation, like dead code insertion, control flow flattening, and variable, class, and function renaming.

The UR Encoder software that generates UR Codes runs behind issuing authorities’ firewall, FaceTec notes, and face data encoded cannot be reverse engineered into an image of the person’s face. The company says the privacy protections and biometric security provided by UR Codes is similar to that of biometric passports, with usability and durability advantages and lower cost than NFC chips.

UR Codes are presented in universal QR format to support scanning with any smart device or webcam.

FaceTec has launched both the free Scan+Match apps for UR Codes and the UR Encoder for issuers so far this year.

The company has also hired multiple veterans of public sector organizations as it brings the 3D face verification and digital identity software to market.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics investment targets pain points at airports with self-service options: SITA

According to the latest North American Air Transport IT Insights report from SITA, cybersecurity and algorithmic tech “dominate the IT…

 

India helps Angola with DPI, digital ID as part of $200M credit line

Angola is getting $200 million in credit from India as the African country looks to implement digital public infrastructure. The…

 

DOGE’s infiltration into core of federal biometrics management sets off alarms

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has now insinuated itself into the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office…

 

Business identity startup Duna raises $12M

European business identity startup Duna has announced a 10.7 million euro (US$12.1 million) seed round led by Index Ventures. The…

 

Nigeria unveils platform to streamline national ID authentication, verification

A new secure platform for the verification and authentication of Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) has been unveiled. In a…

 

US Patent Office joins federal trend in outsourcing digital identity verification

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has formally integrated ID.me as a digital identity verification provider for users accessing…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events