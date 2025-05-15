Malta strengthens institutional readiness for AI governance under EU Act

Malta has given more powers to its Information and Data Protection Commissioner (IDPC) to act as the lead body for AI oversight within the framework of the European Union’s AI Act.

Malta’s IDPC has been empowered to act both as the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) and Market Surveillance Authority (MSA), meaning that it will have the responsibility to ensure effective AI governance in the country, according to PMN. Malta has a National AI Strategy which defines the trajectory the country intends to take in becoming a major player in responsible and ethical AI use in Europe.

In both roles, the IDPC will ensure that AI applications do not infringe on fundamental human rights and privacy as spelled out in the EU AI Act, and that all AI systems being brought into the country meet laid down regulatory requirements contained in the Act.

The objective, according to officials, is to maintain strong oversight and ensure that AI systems used in the country meet the requirements of the EU Act in terms of their potential impact on fundamental rights, safety, and ethical considerations.

The AI Act, which entered into force on August 1, 2024, allows national data protection bodies to monitor and safeguard fundamental human rights in the deployment and use of AI.

More broadly, the IDPC will have the responsibility of ensuring ethical AI conduct, enforcing compliance measures against high-AI systems, coordinating collaboration with EU regulatory bodies, and providing guidance for businesses and developers.

The body will carry out these functions by putting in place an operational framework, and preparations are already underway in this regard, says its head, Ian Deguara. In an interview with MLex, Deguara says they are already “preparing for this responsibility by ensuring that we introduce the necessary legislative amendments and build the required expertize.”

This move by the Maltese government, Deguara says, highlights its commitment to fostering the use of AI in a manner that is responsible, ethical and promotes respect for human rights.

AI Act | biometric identification | biometrics | EU | facial recognition | Malta | regulation