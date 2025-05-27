FB pixel

Obtaining consent to collect facial recognition data ‘impractical,’ says Bunnings

Collection of face biometrics at 63 stores necessary to curb ‘serious threat’
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Obtaining consent to collect facial recognition data ‘impractical,’ says Bunnings
 

One of Australia’s most high profile court cases over facial recognition in retail continues to see volleys exchanged between the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and major hardware retailer Bunnings.

The OAIC says Bunnings Group breached Australian privacy laws by collecting personal and sensitive information in the form of face biometrics at store locations without the consent of those being recorded.

The system of CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition capabilities was installed in 63 stores. Bunnings says it captured face data and compared it against a database of customers flagged for abusive behavior.

The latest appeal from Bunnings Group says it’s “unreasonable or impracticable” for it to obtain individuals’ consent to collect facial recognition data. MLex reports on court documents in which Bunnings argues its collection of biometric data didn’t breach Australian privacy, citing exemptions under the 1988 Privacy Act.

Specifically, the retailer claims that Australian Privacy Principle 3.3, or APP 3.3, doesn’t apply because a “permitted general situation” existed under section 16A of the act. Bunnings says it suspected “serious unlawful activity or misconduct related to its operations and believed data collection was necessary to respond appropriately.” Moreover, it says it’s just not practical to obtain consent to collect face biometrics, but that data collection is “necessary to prevent a serious threat to an individual’s life, health or safety or to public safety more broadly.”

In effect, it says the people it monitored were suspicious characters – the kinds that have been caught on video punching and threatening Bunnings staff – and as a result, it wasn’t “reasonable or appropriate” to notify them of the data collection. It also claims it has taken reasonable steps to ensure compliance with privacy laws.

Information Commissioner Carly Kind has essentially responded by saying, “bring it on,” noting to MLex that Bunnings legal challenge would “help to add clarity to the application of provisions under the Privacy Act.” The OAIC has spoken of shifting to a more “harm-focused approach” and more robust enforcement of biometric data privacy law.

Despite the tough talk, there is significant public support for facial recognition in retail from the Australian public. A poll conducted by news.com.au revealed that 78 percent of nearly 11,000 respondents supported Bunnings’ use of the controversial program, calling it an “important tool.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malawi nears full scale digital ID rollout to streamline access to services

A new public and private sector services delivery experience awaits Namibian citizens from next year when the country rolls out…

 

Korea’s Winning.i looking to bring its dual authentication tool to global markets

Seoul-based biometric authentication startup Winning.i has been selected for Korea’s Super Gap Startup 1000+ Project. The program run by the…

 

ICE is at the center of a vast and growing US biometric surveillance capability

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has quietly emerged as the operational nucleus of a vast, fragmented, and increasingly automated…

 

Researcher finds 184M unique login credentials in unsecured database

In the digital age, credentials are the new gold bars. Representing the intangible but infinitely monetizable value of identity, they…

 

Samsung palm biometrics system could be more secure successor to fingerprint

Samsung has filed for a European Patent covering a palm biometrics system that could be implemented in future smartphone models….

 

Vietnam urges corporate banking customers to complete biometric verification as deadline looms

Vietnam is making biometric verification integral to corporate banking. From July 1 corporate bank customers will only be allowed to…

Comments

One Reply to “Obtaining consent to collect facial recognition data ‘impractical,’ says Bunnings”

  1. So if Australian law permits non-consensual facial recognition in cases of “serious unlawful activity,” does that mean that everyone in Bunnings’ database has been convicted of a crime?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events