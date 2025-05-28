Togo seeks consultant to update its digital transformation strategy

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of Togo is looking for a consulting firm that will propose an update to the country’s digital transformation plan dubbed Digital Togo 2025 Strategy.

According to a call for the expression of interest published recently, the contract is part of the Togo Digital Acceleration Project which has funding from the International Development Association (IDA).

The Togolese government intends to update the strategy to cover the period 2025-2030.

Files from interested candidates must be submitted in French, physically or via email, by June 17 at the latest, the announcement states. The duration for the execution of the project is three months from the date of the contract award.

The government says it is looking for a qualified firm to complete four main tasks as part of the project: assess the current state of implementation of the strategy, define a new strategy that ties with the country’s growth and development priorities, identify priority programs that align with current market needs, and then propose a feasible operational action plan with a clear budget.

Any consultant selected for the job will also be expected to provide other services, taking into account “new technological opportunities and national priorities, in order to position Togo as a regional leader in digital transformation while promoting digital inclusion, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.”

Interest candidates are also required to show proof of their expertise in the execution of similar projects elsewhere.

Digital transformation consultancy outfit ID30 says it is looking for a partner from a major consulting form to respond to the call for the expression of interest, its CEO Jaume Dubois wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Togo’s digital transformation efforts enjoy funding support from the World Bank through IDA. Last December, the institution approved $100 million as a first round of funding for a series of digital transformation activities undertaken by the West African nation, which includes a MOSIP-based national digital ID system.

The digital transformation projects aim to foster digital inclusion through broadband connectivity, digital skills, digital entrepreneurship, and climate resilience through technology.

