Trident3 taps Aware to bring faster IDV to digital wallet users

Follows recent deals with Sumsub and Veriff
| Lu-Hai Liang
Aware and Trident3 are engaging in a strategic biometrics partnership to bring faster and safer identity verification to digital wallet users.

Trident3 is a pioneer in blockchain identity, following decentralized identity principles, and has integrated its peer-to-peer digital identity solution, T3id, with Aware’s biometric SDK. Trident3 will refer clients to Aware if they’re seeking biometric enrollment and authentication as part of the agreement.

Todd Jarvis, Global Head of Partnerships at Aware, commented: “The rise in digital wallets and blockchain-related fraud highlights the urgent need for stronger identity verification. T3id combats fraud by anchoring identity to a non-transferable NFT that ensures uniqueness across networks.”

Aware’s full platform offers biometric ID verification, age assurance, multi-factor authentication, continuous fraud prevention, document authentication and geolocation.

The T3id platform is aimed at helping enterprises and financial institutions with compliance in Web3 environments, such as for decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and metaverse platforms, regulated markets and digital marketplaces. Steve Goldstein, co-founder and CEO of Trident3, said the demand for greater transparency and trust in Web3 is growing rapidly.

In addition, Trident3 has forged a strategic partnership with Sumsub, with the view of meeting increasing regulatory pressure on Web3 and fintech firms to keep up with evolving KYC/AML standards.

Sumsub’s suite of offerings include KYC, KYB, AML screening, fraud prevention, and ongoing transaction monitoring. Trident3’s T3id brings together multiple identity verification technologies. The New York-headquartered startup plans to integrate Sumsub’s capabilities into its T3id platform. Sumsub’s liveness detection software has just passed iBeta Level 2 testing.

The tie-ups with Aware and Sumsub mean Trident3 has signed deals with three IDV providers within the space of a month. Recently, Trident3 integrated Veriff’s identity verification and authentication into its T3id platform for secure and regulatory compliance in digital interactions utilizing blockchain and digital wallets.

