mDL, digital wallet spec interoperability demonstrated at OpenID event

| Chris Burt
The OpenID Foundation has announced the results on an interoperability demonstration held in May with various digital identity credentials, like mDLs, and methods of storing and presenting information, like digital wallets.

During the event, 153 of 224 possible pairings of digital wallets and identity verifiers were tested. Among those, 90 percent proved successful, which OpenID says demonstrates the stability of the specifications the credentials are based on. Those credentials include those behind the mobile driver’s licenses being issued in the U.S. and Australia, and the EU Digital Identity Wallet.

The public demonstration tested specifications including OID4VP draft 24, OpenID for Verifiable Credentials High Assurance Interoperability Profile Implementer’s Draft 2.0, W3C’s Digital Credentials API, FIDO’s CTAP spec, ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 mDLs, IETF SD-JWT draft 17, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect Core 1.0 and WebAuthN.

Eight wallet implementers and seven verifiers participated, including 1Password, Android, Mattr, OpenID Foundation, Panasonic, Scytales and SpruceID.

Participants carried out four requests from digital identity credentials stored on users’ devices, all using the new Digital Credentials Query Language (DCQL). The requests were name retrievals from an mDL, over-18 age verification with mDLs in the mDoc format and using Selective Disclosure for JWT.

The event was intended to demonstrate the interoperability of new specifications and open source protocols in online transactions, OpenID says in a blog post, provide insights to those participating in standards bodies, bring government partners up to speed on the progress of the standards and “support global-scale adoption.”

The interoperability experience was described as “smooth and engaging” by Scytales’ Marina Ioannou.

“At SpruceID, we believe open standards are essential to building a digital identity ecosystem that is secure, private, and controlled by users,” says SpruceID Founder and CEO Wayne Chang. “We are proud to demonstrate with this group that these technologies create secure interoperability for a user-centric model of digital identity.”

