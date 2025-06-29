New VP Sales at Tech5 USA, Idex Biometrics CFO resigns

Tech5 has appointed Gary Newlin as Vice President, Sales at TECH5 USA. Newlin is expected to expand the company’s footprint in the United States and Canada, with a focus on growing product offerings and strengthening customer relationships.

Newlin will leverage his 35 years of experience in the biometric industry to build strategic partnerships and enhance customer engagement. He brings a deep understanding of the industry and 27 years in sales leadership at Idemia to this new role, leading national sales efforts across all 50 U.S. states.

Tech5 USA is a subsidiary of Tech5 Group and specializes in the design and development of biometric solutions for law enforcement.

CEO to assume CFO duties at Idex

Idex Biometrics Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kristian Flaten has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The resignation is effective Monday.

New CEO Anders Storbråten will assume the CFO role in addition to his current duties. The appointment of Storbråten and a reoriented strategy were announced in March following a tough fiscal 2024 year that saw negligible fourth quarter income.

According to the announcement, Flaten will be available to support the fingerprint biometrics company in the handover of the CFO functions to Storbråten.

