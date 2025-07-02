Google, Sparkasse to collaborate on ‘first of its kind’ age verification initiative

The dominos are beginning to fall in the global game of age assurance, as incoming laws force action from tech players large and small. Now, one of the largest, Google, has announced a collaboration with Sparkasse, Germany’s network of 343 regional public savings banks, on “a first-of-its-kind, wallet-based digital age verification service.”

The announcement from Google is sparse on details. It says the partnership “will enable customers to securely and privately prove their age online using a trusted credential issued by their Sparkasse. In turn, apps and sites will gain a unique and reliable way to only admit age-appropriate visitors – and, crucially, to protect children from content that is not for them.”

It notes that Google’s Credential Manager API, backed by Google Wallet and zero-knowledge proof cryptography, has shown to be effective for age verification. It says the product integrates directly with Android and Chrome, “enabling seamless, one-click age checks on supported websites and apps, potentially even enabling whole new services – all without revealing personal data.”

And it promises that “this will be available in the coming months.”

However, a separate post on Credential Manager notes that sites and apps can use the API to “call” a visitor’s credential holder, such as a mobile wallet or digital age verification app, and secure only the necessary age information. This avoids the sort of “phone home” server retrieval that is currently roiling influential figures in the digital identity sector, so long as the wallet does not in turn “call” back to Google or the credential issuer.

Google acknowledges that “other companies have proposed different approaches.” But whether it’s device-level solutions or age verification at the app store level, Google warns that there are risks – and takes the opportunity to throw a jab at Meta.

“Billed as ‘simple’ by its backers, including Meta, this proposal fails to cover desktop computers or other devices that are commonly shared within families. It also could be ineffective against pre-installed apps, as Meta’s often are. Even more worryingly, it would require the sharing of granular age band data with millions of developers who don’t need it. We have strong concerns about the risks this ‘solution’ would pose to children.”

Google participated in the Australian government’s recently concluded Age Assurance Technology Trial.

Article Topics

age verification | digital wallets | Germany | Google | Google Wallet | zero knowledge