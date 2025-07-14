Liberia to speed up contractor selection for new biometric ID card system

President Joseph Boakai of Liberia has set up a Steering Committee to oversee an overhaul of the country’s national biometric ID card system which has been plagued by diverse forms of crisis over the years.

The multisector committee is led by the country’s National Security Advisor, Hon Samuel Koffi Woods, according to a statement from the presidential press secretary, Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, after a presidential memo dated July 5.

The immediate responsibility of the new body, according to the president, is to fast-track the process of delivering the country’s new biometric national ID system expected to be rolled out by April 13, 2026.

The body, made up of some ministries and public institutions, is also aimed at “transforming identity management and enhancing service delivery across government, financial, and commercial sectors.”

In the presidential memo, Boakai asked that OSD, the previous vendor already chosen after a verified procurement process, be maintained as the ID project contractor, citing “legal implications and the urgency of timely implementation.”

OSD is an Austrian high-security printing firm linked to the country’s State Printing House. It also holds the biometric passport contract of Suriname which was announced last year.

The committee members include the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Posts and Telecommunications, Liberia Telecommunications Authority, National Identification Registry, Central Bank of Liberia, National Elections Commission, Office of the Senior Economic Advisor, and the President’s Delivery Unit, and Ministry of State.

“This Biometric ID Card System will serve as a foundational identity platform to support Liberia’s vision for inclusive digital governance, financial inclusion, electoral integrity, and citizen empowerment,” the presidential secretary stated.

“President Boakai calls on all appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.”

Liberia has a very low rate of national ID coverage. Less than 15 percent of the population of 5.2 million people is currently covered, with the situation blamed on a multiplicity of factors including inadequate funding, ID card cost which is unaffordable for many, as well as unavailability of enough ID enrollment centers and equipment in many rural areas.

An editorial in local media outlet Front Page Africa in June described the ID card problem as a “national crisis” and one characterized by “long lines, institutional chaos, and growing public anger.” Last month, the government suspended ID issuance citing what it called administrative reasons.

It is hoped that the new Steering Committee will provide renewed traction and expand ID services in line with the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Ealy this month, the ID authority received 500 biometric kits as part of the push to expand ID enrollment.

Article Topics

Africa | Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | government purchasing | identity management | Liberia | National Identification Registry (NIR)