MOSIP highlights the UN DPI Safeguards Initiative

The United Nations’ DPI Safeguards Initiative has released 259 recommendations designed to guide regulators, advocates, donors, technology providers and governments in building DPI that are secure, inclusive, practical and adaptable.

As DPI becomes central to everyday interactions, especially through national-scale platforms such as digital identity, foundational systems must perform reliably under complex real-world conditions. The initiative emphasizes that, much like a city’s plumbing, these digital systems derive their strength from stability, resilience and unobtrusive reliability.

To achieve this, the UN calls for evidence-backed development, rigorous testing protocols and proactive risk mitigation at every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle. To this end, MOSIP has highlighted how as a model it has been built to meet diverse government needs while prioritizing long-term sustainability, scalability and security.

Effective quality assurance not only catches bugs early, but also drives down costs and enhances user satisfaction by ensuring consistent performance across varied use cases over the long term.

By running more than 25,000 test cases, including over 13,000 automated tests each day, MOSIP receives immediate feedback to any issues. Automation complements manual testing for complex scenarios, while security and performance assessments guard against vulnerabilities and ensure the platform can scale without interruption.

The platform’s testing regime extends to dedicated environments that replicate production conditions, configuration-based trials to validate flexibility, and critical “go/no-go” decision points before releases. Continuous analysis of test outcomes informs improvements and supports ongoing optimization.

Recognizing the global reach of DPI, MOSIP also conducts multilingual testing, mobile-device trials across diverse hardware and network settings, and persona-based evaluations that reflect the needs of children, rural residents, people with disabilities, system administrators and frontline operators. Even “virtual country” simulations are used to ensure the system can adapt to different legal and cultural contexts without failure.

By spotlighting these practices alongside its comprehensive recommendations, the UN’s Safeguards Initiative aims to help DPI implementers worldwide deliver public infrastructure that truly works for people and enabling secure, inclusive and reliable digital services at national scale. MOSIP has the full blog post on its testing practices and proactive risk management here.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital public infrastructure | DPI Safeguards Framework | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | United Nations