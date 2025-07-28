Oz Forensics refreshes biometric PAD compliance with high accuracy in BixeLab test

Oz Forensics has renewed its compliance confirmation for the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) standard, both Levels 1 and 2, in testing by Australia’s BixeLab.

The compliance test was performed with Oz Forensics SDK versions 8.16.2 for iOS and 8.17.0 for Android and SDK Web version 1.7.12, and confirmed the technology’s robustness in spoof detection across mobile and web browser environments. The test consisted of more than 600 presentation attacks with a combination of 6 Level A and 6 Level B presentation attack instruments (PAIs). Fifty bona fide user interactions were also conducted.

BixeLab observed one bona fide misclassification out of all of the test scenarios, for a 0 percent attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) and one in fifty bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER), according to the Letter of Confirmation issued by the tester.

“This accomplishment reaffirms our strong commitment to biometric security and the prevention of digital fraud,” says Oz Forensics Chief Information Security Officer Artem Tulenov. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our solutions meet the most rigorous international standards for identity verification, providing our clients with confidence in their reliability and effectiveness.”

Oz Forensics was confirmed Level 2-compliant with ISO 30107 in testing by iBeta at the end of 2021.

The Dubai-based liveness detection provider also relaunched its website to help make biometric identity verification more secure, intuitive and inclusive just last week.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | BixeLab | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | Oz Forensics | presentation attack detection