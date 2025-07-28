FB pixel

Oz Forensics refreshes biometric PAD compliance with high accuracy in BixeLab test

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Oz Forensics refreshes biometric PAD compliance with high accuracy in BixeLab test
 

Oz Forensics has renewed its compliance confirmation for the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) standard, both Levels 1 and 2, in testing by Australia’s BixeLab.

The compliance test was performed with Oz Forensics SDK versions 8.16.2 for iOS and 8.17.0 for Android and SDK Web version 1.7.12, and confirmed the technology’s robustness in spoof detection across mobile and web browser environments. The test consisted of more than 600 presentation attacks with a combination of 6 Level A and 6 Level B presentation attack instruments (PAIs). Fifty bona fide user interactions were also conducted.

BixeLab observed one bona fide misclassification out of all of the test scenarios, for a 0 percent attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) and one in fifty bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER), according to the Letter of Confirmation issued by the tester.

“This accomplishment reaffirms our strong commitment to biometric security and the prevention of digital fraud,” says Oz Forensics Chief Information Security Officer Artem Tulenov. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our solutions meet the most rigorous international standards for identity verification, providing our clients with confidence in their reliability and effectiveness.”

Oz Forensics was confirmed Level 2-compliant with ISO 30107 in testing by iBeta at the end of 2021.

The Dubai-based liveness detection provider also relaunched its website to help make biometric identity verification more secure, intuitive and inclusive just last week.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka developing an elaborate AI strategy for economic expansion

Sri Lanka is focusing on creating a robust artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to attain a fivefold increase in its digital…

 

India equips Border Security Force at Bangladeshi border with biometrics scanners

Along the world’s fifth-longest land border, the 4,096km India–Bangladesh boundary, a select number of border outposts are receiving biometric scanners…

 

Should payment processors dictate online safety compliance for sites that rely on them?

People tend to trust their credit card providers to comply with regulations, but as online safety laws kick in, some…

 

Ethiopia digitizes over 900 public services as digital govt strategy makes progress

Digital transformation in Ethiopia is on steady progress as the government has announced that more than 900 public services can…

 

Credence ID joins MOSIP’s technology partner, system integrator list

Credence ID says it has completed a rigorous evaluation process which now qualifies it as a MOSIP Technology Partner and…

 

Fime develops interoperability test tool for Japan’s digital ID

Japan has enlisted the help of strategic consultancy and testing provider Fime to enable interoperable and scalable testing for mobile…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events