Pimloc raises $5M to fuel global expansion of video privacy redaction tool

Pimloc has raised $5 million in a strategic investment round led by Amadeus Capital Partners and Edge Ventures. The company plans to use the funds to fuel faster global expansion across the U.S., Europe and other key markets as demand surges for technologies that can protect privacy in video footage.

Zetta Venture Partners, MD One, and Symvan Capital also contributed to the funding round. Amadeus is a long-time existing investor, and Zetta led Pimloc’s $7.5 million fundraise announced at the beginning of 2020. Crunchbase calls the latest investment a venture round.

The company’s flagship software product, Secure Redact, anonymizes people in clips of video after-the-fact, or in live surveillance feeds. It also works on audio and still images. Pimloc says the SaaS platform’s adoption has grown in adoption by 120 percent year.

Video surveillance was a $73.8 billion business in 2024, Pimloc says in the announcement, presenting organizations with challenges related to the transparency, compliance and security of massive volumes of video data. The report cited, from Grand View Research, notes the importance of facial recognition to this market’s growth.

Secure Redact is used in the law enforcement, education, insurance, transport and retail sectors, and through a channel partner network that includes Microsoft, Eagle Eye Networks, Milestone Systems and Rhombus Systems.

Pimloc CEO Simon Randall calls the latest investment “a pivotal moment” for the company.

“We’re scaling rapidly into new sectors, regions, and multimodal workflows, and this investment is a strong endorsement of the platform we’ve built and the category we’re defining,” says Randall. “Each investor brings strategic insight – whether in AI, industry-specific domains, or international expansion – that goes well beyond capital. Their backing strengthens our ability to grow thoughtfully, unlock new high-impact use cases, and deliver the infrastructure the world needs for privacy-first AI.”

Randall told Biometric Update in a 2022 interview that Pimloc had declined to build biometric features into Secure Redact despite customer requests to do so.

