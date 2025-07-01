Socure ramps up AI use with new RiskOS enhancements and Copilots

Socure has unveiled a sweeping set of generative AI features across its RiskOS platform and internal operations.

Under an “AI Everywhere” strategy, the company is embedding advanced models, from explainable machine learning LLMs to legal and compliance chatbots, to help clients detect evolving fraud threats and maintain regulatory readiness at scale.

“At Socure, we believe AI should be responsible, explainable, and above all useful,” says Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure.

“These initiatives aren’t just experiments; they are foundational investments in the way we build, support, and deliver value for our customers across all of their identity, risk and compliance needs.”

This includes GenAI Explainability, a new capability now running across RiskOS and ID+ platforms. The feature provides natural-language descriptions of model decisions, helping fraud and compliance teams to resolve cases in plain language.

For products like Sigma Identity Fraud, Synthetic Fraud, Verify+ and Global Watchlist Monitoring, the feature surfaces top risk signals and each explanation is stored immutably, creating audit-ready records for compliance. It promises to speed up workflows.

At the end of March, Socure launched its Compliance AI Copilot that’s integrated into the Global Watchlist Screening and Monitoring solution. This gen AI-assistant slashes case-review times by over 90 percent, Socure claims, as it reads sanctions and conducts PEP screening, summarizes key match signals, identifies false positives and explains outcomes.

Internally, Socure has built SocureBuddy, a genAI assistant that makes all company knowledge instantly accessible, according to the company. SocureBuddy is designed to break down silos and enhance collaboration. Building on SocureBuddy there’s also LegalBuddy, an AI assistant for fast, reliable legal guidance.

Earlier this year, Socure hosted a company-wide AI hackathon that saw 72 team members across 16 teams participating. Armed with tools ranging from PyTorch and Sagemaker to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, employees prototyped AI tools ranging from auto-generated workflows to fully embedded hosted flows — several of these projects have been incorporated into Socure’s roadmap, according to the company.

