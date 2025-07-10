FB pixel

UNHCR’s biometric LISA kiosk enabling self-service refugee identity verification

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  ID for All
UNHCR’s biometric LISA kiosk enabling self-service refugee identity verification
 

UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) has begun piloting a new self-service biometric kiosk application called Localized Identification and Self-service Access (LISA).

LISA is designed to enable refugees to verify their presence in their country of asylum independently and at their convenience. The new application aims to cut down wait times and lower administrative costs through self service, and boost data accuracy from digital integration. After successful user testing in Kampala, Uganda, UNHCR plans a wider rollout later this year.

Traditionally, verifying a refugee’s presence has cost about $10 per person and demanded significant staff time. In resource-constrained settings, these exercises often take days or weeks, delaying critical data updates and hampering planning. By contrast, each LISA kiosk can handle verification activities on demand.

The LISA kiosks use a simple touchscreen interface with which refugees verify their identity via fingerprint or face biometrics, review their registered information, and, if there are any discrepancies, request an in-person appointment. Because no personal data is stored on the machine itself, the system complies with UNHCR’s strict data-protection standards.

What once could take up to six hours in waiting and processing can now be completed in just minutes, at a time chosen by the individual. The UNHCR says LISA improves biometric enrolment rates, which currently sit between 60 to 80 percent in some regions, and helps eliminate duplicate records. Each kiosk costs around $6,000.

After a successful round of user testing in Kampala, Uganda, LISA is scheduled for a pilot launch in late 2025. Refugees who tested the system noted it was easy to use, particularly by literate testers, and expressed enthusiasm in using it for future verifications, reported UNHCR. Uganda was selected for its sizable refugee population and its supportive environment for digital innovation.

Feedback from the Kampala trials is guiding refinements ahead of the broader rollout. As LISA requires only electricity and an internet connection, kiosks can be deployed in UNHCR offices, partner sites, government facilities or community centers, demonstrating flexibility for global rollout.

LISA is interoperable with UNHCR’s registration systems and will eventually serve as one of several access points to UNHCR’s broader Digital Gateway initiative, which envisions secure, self-managed digital services for forcibly displaced people.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Keyless’ ‘Zero-Knowledge Biometrics’ enable crypto wallet to meet MFA requirements

Swiss-licensed crypto wallet Relai has integrated biometric authentication from Keyless for logins, account recovery and account deletion. Keyless’ privacy-preserving authentication…

 

CBP biometric expansion at US borders moves ahead with new global entry plans

As the Trump administration doubles down on biometric surveillance at U.S. borders, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing for…

 

New Oloid privacy architecture to protect enterprise biometrics unveiled

Many enterprises scrambling to adopt biometrics to defend against fraud are struggling to ensure regulatory compliance and the trust of…

 

Biometrics top consumer choice to fend off AI fraud in finance

Veriff’s latest “The Future of Finance” report reveals that online identity verification fraud in financial services has surged with the…

 

Taiwan gathers perspectives on digital wallet as national infrastructure

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Development has concluded a series of workshops on the digital ID  wallet, bringing together experts and…

 

Idemia PS to share inside look at multi-modal biometrics registration solution

Idemia Public Security has upgraded its LiveScan series of biometric enrollment workstations with the Touch Print Enterprise 6, and presents…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS