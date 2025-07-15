Zimbabwe looks forward to digital ID rollout after population registry reform

A plan to issue national digital IDs in Zimbabwe is said to be imminent after the government concluded a comprehensive reform on the country’s civil registry, which it considers as the foundation of a modern national ID system.

Local media quoted the Ministry of Home Affairs in May as announcing that the issuance was to begin this month, but there are no official indications yet when exactly the process will take off.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe was cited as saying at the time of the announcement that “this digital ID will help curb identity theft, increase access to government services, and align Zimbabwe with global standards.”

He disclosed that the issuance was programmed to begin in Harare and Bulawayo, the country’s two biggest cities, before extending to the rest of the nation.

Also speaking on the preparations for the digital ID rollout, the Registrar-General Henry Machiri, said personnel had already been trained and other material items were already in place ahead of the exercise.

The issuance of digital IDs in Zimbabwe is the result of a process which started around 2023 to modernize and streamline the legal ID management architecture. This involved an upgrade of the national population registry and linking it up with other important services to facilitate access.

The government also announced the putting in place of an integrated digital system, which will be based on the upgraded population register.

Digital ID is part of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, and the government sees it is a major tool in enhancing access to public and private sector services. Over the years, the government has taken measures to facilitate the issuance of biometric passports and national ID cards.

In order to drive ID adoption, the government has also organised mobile registration campaigns to increase the number of citizens registered for critical identity documents.

The mobile registration efforts are continuing as civil registration is being extended to several remote areas of the country with support from UNICEF and the Swedish Embassy, according to a local media report.

Local authorities have praised the move saying it is bringing relief to many of their people who have suffered historic challenges trying to access official identity documents.

Smart traffic management system

Recently, Zimbabwean authorities also launched an AI-based smart traffic system in the capital Harare, with a plan for an extension to other major cities around the country.

According to Bulawayo 24, the system is home-grown, developed by the country’s state-owned telecoms provider TelOne within the framework of a Safe City Project.

As part of the project, sensors and cameras will be deployed along intersections and major roads in response to traffic congestion, road accidents, traffic laws enforcement, to ensure the overall safety and security of urban movements.

Zimbabwe also has a smart city initiative which will cover a new capital it is building in the outskirts of Harare, a project that has faced sharp criticism from digital rights advocates.

