3 new deals for Amadeus include digitalizing travel ID documents for Malaysian

An established airline is adopting digital ID and biometric technologies from Amadeus to improve its traveler journeys through the airport, while a pair of airlines about to begin flying passengers have signed up to use the company’s digital aviation platforms, setting up possible future deals for passenger identity verification.

The deals continue a robust growth period for Amadeus, which added 6.8 percent to its top line in the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching 3.26 billion euros (approximately US$3.81 billion). Increases in profit and adjusted profit were 12.3 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively. The company reports new customers across all business lines in the first half of the year, and major research and development investments. Subsidiary Vision-Box is contributing to the growth with an agreement announced during H1 2025 to provide biometrics for Miami’s massive new cruise terminal.

Amadeus is also in the midst of a €1.3 billion share repurchase program.

Digitalizing travel IDs

Malaysia Airlines is the first in South-East Asia to digitalize travel identity documents like biometric passports and then uses them throughout the travel journey to simplify passenger processing, according to an Amadeus announcement.

The airline is deploying Amadeus Travel Ready to allow digitalized travel documents, also including visas and health documents, to be used for digital identity verification at check-in, bag drop, security and boarding touchpoints. Online and mobile check-ins are the first part of the process to go live.

Amadeus says its Travel Ready platform aligns with IATA’s One ID initiative by streamlining passenger journeys with advanced data-sharing and biometrics.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Digital Officer Clarence Lee Chin Ken says allowing passengers to upload and verify their travel documents ahead of time during online check-in will reduce airport congestion. “More importantly, we are laying the foundation for a fully biometric, seamless journey in the future,” he says.

“As a first mover in the region with Amadeus Travel Ready, Malaysia Airlines will benefit from advanced biometric enrolment capabilities, ensuring a seamless and secure travel experience for its customers,” says Javier Laforgue, EVP of Amadeus’ travel unit and MD for Asia Pacific. “This partnership is just one example of how Amadeus can support the travel industry with innovative, traveler-centric initiatives that enhance passenger convenience and security.”

New airlines sign up

Saudi Arabia’s new digital-first carrier, Riyadh Air, has signed a global distribution agreement with Amadeus, as it prepares to begin flying this October.

The strategic partnership gives Riyadh Air access to a global network of travel technology suppliers as the airline builds its network towards a goal of flying to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Personalized sales capabilities are one area of focus noted in the announcement, but with the airline’s ambitious expansion plans, the opportunity for biometrics deployments will be plentiful.

Vietnam’s Sun PhuQuoc Airways is also adopting several software solutions from Amadeus to support its full-service operations and customer experience as it prepares to begin operations later this year.

The new airline is integrating the Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS), which manages booking, ticketing, inventory, departure control and customer accounts. It will also use Amadeus Revenue Accounting and the company’s SkyWORKS, a flight schedule editor.

