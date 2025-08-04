FB pixel

Facephi launches injection attack feature to fight deepfake fraud

| Masha Borak
Digital identity verification firm Facephi has launched a new feature for advanced detection of injection attacks, including those using AI-generated content and deepfakes. Injection attacks have quickly become one of the most common types of attacks against biometric identity verification and authentication systems, and the new 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts injection attack detection checks to near 10 billion by 2027, generating $2.4 billion in revenue.

The Spanish company with subsidiaries in Latin America says it is releasing the feature after a wave of personal data breaches in Argentina, which has led to digital identity fraud, including high-quality fake images and videos.

Injection attacks in identity verification involve attackers gaining unauthorized access by injecting fake or manipulated data. Facephi’s feature, called Advanced Injection Defense, detects injection attacks, device emulation and manipulation of capture channels. It verifies the authenticity of each image in real time by not only evaluating its visual content but also how it was captured, detecting signs of alteration, simulation, or replacement of the original source, the firm says in a release.

Advanced Injection Defense is designed specifically to do so without compromising the user experience.

The feature is available as part of the company’s Behavioral Biometrics solution, which analyzes over 3,000 contextual signals and is capable of generating a unique behavioral profile for each user to detect suspicious activity. The goal “is to create a sort of ‘cyber-DNA’ based on various user parameters derived from behavioral biometrics,” Facephi General Manager Jorge Sanz said earlier this year during the product’s launch.

The product can serve highly regulated sectors such as banking, fintech, insurance and healthcare.

This year, Facephi also released a new anti-fraud product targeting money mule accounts, which are used by criminals to launder illicit funds. It is now a member of the Secure Technology Alliance, a U.S.-based association advancing security and privacy in the digital identity and payment industries.

