Future proofing metro and rail networks with biometric recognition

Vietnam Railway launches biometric ticketing

Vietnam has launched the biometric passenger authentication system at Ha Noi Station, a milestone in the country’s digital transformation. Timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of National Day, the rollout forms part of a broader initiative encompassing 250 nationwide projects.

The system verifies passenger identity using chip-based citizen ID cards linked to the national population database. The deployment marks a shift toward biometric recognition replacing manual checks and QR code scanning.

The pilot phase from August 1 to 10 showed the system cut average ticket-checking time to just three to five seconds per passenger, according to a report in Nhan Dan, nearly halving the time required by QR-based methods.

The recognition success rate exceeded 98 percent and passenger feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 92 percent rating the experience as convenient or very convenient, especially during peak travel hours.

VNR General Director Hoang Gia Khanh confirmed that integration with VNeID is underway, allowing passengers to use digital ID credentials without carrying physical documents. This will enable a fully electronic ticketing model across the national rail network.

500k registered for Moscow Metro biometric payments

Around half a million users have now registered for Moscow Metro’s biometric payment system. According to Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maksim Liksutov, the technology is facilitating over 170,000 daily trips, a figure that continues to climb steadily.

“Biometrics is gaining popularity among Muscovites, so by the end of 2025 we will connect all turnstiles in the metro to the system,” Liksutov said, as quoted in The Bulrushes. Previously, biometric access was limited to just two or three turnstiles per station.

The rollout is part of Moscow’s broader Transport Strategy through 2030, endorsed by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. After nearly four years in operation, the face biometric system has proven both secure and reliable, offering a frictionless experience. Passengers simply walk through the gate — no cards, phones, or tickets required — and entry is granted in a second, Liksutov said.

The biometric payment system was introduced in October 2023.

