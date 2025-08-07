Indicio, SmartSearch and Socure reach new deals in AML, KYC and KYB

Decentralized digital ID technology firm Indicio is joining hands with Black Mountain Investment Group (BMIG) to issue a new Know Your Customer (KYC) product that verifies investor, institution and asset identities.

Utah-based BMIG provides back-office software used to manage business operations and invests in companies. Some of its partners include crypto and payments company CoinZoom, investment management platform Easefolio, emerging markets hedge fund Mandelbrot Capital and the newly-founded Redemption Bank.

Indicio, on the other hand, has developed an architectural approach to digital identity that meets the needs of both conventional and decentralized finance around KYC, account access and digital asset management, says Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio.

“We’re really excited to work with Black Mountain Investment Group to advance secure, seamless, decentralized trust for global financial transactions,” she adds.

Seattle-headquartered Indicio has recently announced a partnership with Regula on Verifiable Credentials (VCs).

SmartSearch partners with Plannr

UK-based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and compliance checks provider SmartSearch has also made its own deal with a back-office platform.

Plannr, a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) company specializing in serving financial planners and wealth management firms, will integrate SmartSearch’s AML checks, biometric identity verification and monitoring technology.

SmartSearch has also recently announced it will integrate LSEG’s (London Stock Exchange Group) risk screening solution World-Check One. The new addition will bolster its AML and KYC screening offering, which also relies on the Dow Jones Watchlist, the company says in an announcement.

Collette Smith, SmartSearch’s chief transformation officer, warned in March that the world of digital compliance is preparing for significant challenges in 2025, noting that third-party compliance platforms that leverage AI, behavioural analytics, biometric verification, and secure data hosting are becoming essential for regulated firms.

Socure expands coverage for its compliance tool

Socure has announced it is offering “full global coverage” for its identity verification, KYB and compliance tool RiskOS.

The platform currently offers eKYC verification in more than 160 countries. It has predictive document verification in 49 languages and covers 6,000 document types across 190 countries. Phone verification and phone prefill are available in over 60 global markets, while the U.S.-based company says it has direct access to hundreds of government database integrations for source-of-truth identity and business verification.

RiskOS also offers support for eID and national digital identity frameworks across LATAM, EMEA, APAC, and North America.

Socure has also announced a new integration with Baselayer, a platform that aggregates fraud and risk signals from over 2,200 financial institutions. Combined with Socure’s network of 3,000 customers, the partnership now touches approximately 40 percent of the U.S. financial services market, the firm says in an announcement.

“The addition of Baselayer’s consortium data further strengthens RiskOS’ KYB capabilities, accelerating the onboarding of legitimate businesses while proactively stopping fraud before it starts,” says Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure.

The company plans to continue integrating third-party data services into the RiskOS platform. Currently, RiskOS offers over 85 pre-integrated services.

