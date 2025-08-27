FB pixel

Real-time identity validation from Incode to be integrated into Experian Ascend

Most prevalent fraud vectors in the crosshairs as deepfakes, synthetic identity abound
| Joel R. McConvey
An announcement from Experian, a data broker and consumer credit reporting company headquartered in Ireland, says identity verification from Incode Technologies has been integrated into the Experian Ascend platform, to strengthen protection against synthetic identity and application fraud and improve accuracy in detection and workforce identity.

Per the release, Incode’s identity validation and real-time metadata analysis will be an optional component within Experian’s CrossCore Document Verification suite in North America, with global expansion planned. The integration will enable the verifying and connecting of identity elements such as government-issued IDs, facial recognition, liveness checks and real time metadata.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Experian to help power their platform with the most advanced AI identity verification technology on the market,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. “In a world where deepfakes, AI-driven fraud, and agentic AI are evolving at unprecedented speed, improved protections are critical. Together, we’re addressing the most prevalent fraud vectors with unmatched speed, security, and accuracy – while keeping the user experience seamless and intuitive.”

Senior VP of Global Partnerships and Commercialization at Experian Marika Vilen says that, “by integrating Incode’s cutting-edge identity verification technology into the Ascend Platform, we’re empowering organizations to make faster, smarter decisions while tailoring their fraud and risk strategies with unprecedented agility and precision.”

The collaboration will “enable seamless, secure and efficient identity validation for over 1,800 global clients across industries including financial services, automotive, healthcare and digital marketing.”

Incode recently acquired AuthenticID. In a piece for Biometric Update noting the deal, Ricardo Amper writes that “today, AI-powered attacks such as deepfake toolchains spin up faces and voices on demand, and agentic systems probe defenses at machine speed. In this new tempo, the first control surface is authentication, and the only sustainable answer is certainty delivered in milliseconds.”

