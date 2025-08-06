Reality Defender opens up enterprise-grade deepfake detection with ActiveFence partnership

Reality Defender has entered a strategic alliance with ActiveFence to integrate its deepfake detection into ActiveFence’s AI safety infrastructure.

The collaboration will allow ActiveFence customers to detect and neutralize manipulated video, audio, image and text content in real time via Reality Defender’s API.

It comes as Reality Defender expands access to its deepfake detection with new API and SDK, with the company offering a limited free service to developers who want to give it a spin. The API allows developers to integrate a context-aware deepfake detection model into their applications, using just two lines of code.

Enterprises face reputational and security risks as generative AI tools are enabling threat actors to churn out realistic forgeries such as fake spokesperson videos and misinformation campaigns. The 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence outlines the dangers. Deepfake detection is forecast to be applied to 9.9 billion attacks by 2027, generating nearly $5 billion in revenue.

“Deepfakes are no longer isolated threats, they’re part of a broader wave of GenAI-enabled manipulation that demands multi-layered defenses,” says Noam Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of ActiveFence.

“By integrating Reality Defender’s deepfake detection with ActiveFence’s real-time guardrails, we’re adding a powerful capability for the comprehensive protection enterprises need to safeguard users, platforms and reputations against synthetic media abuse.”

Reality Defender Co-founder and CEO Ben Colman emphasised the wish to make enterprise-grade detection more accessible. “That ambition drives this partnership with ActiveFence — also trusted by Fortune 500 companies and a large pool of developers alike — allowing us to extend that impact into real-world protection.”

ActiveFence clients will have access to the integrated solution soon, and will be able to plug Reality Defender’s deepfake detection models directly into their existing safety workflows.

Reality Defender reached $33 million in an expansion of its series A funding round last year. The financing round was led by Illuminate Financial, with Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, the Jefferies Family Office and Accenture participating.

