Socure expands age assurance tools in RiskOS to meet complex compliance needs

Data intelligence platform offers code-free workflows of age estimation, docV, more
| Joel R. McConvey
Age assurance is the order of the day in digital identity circles, as online safety laws come into effect in the UK, Europe, Australia and a smattering of U.S. states, driving demand for products to support compliant, privacy-preserving digital age checks. Throwing their trademark orange socks into the fray is Socure, which has expanded its RiskOS platform to integrate a full suite of age assurance options.

According to a release, the product offers customizable, no-code, drag-and-drop workflows that are built on Socure’s RiskOS orchestration platform and proprietary identity graph, which “links billions of real-time signals from known-good and known-bad identities to detect synthetic, manipulated, deepfakes or stolen data with unmatched precision.” The core principle is identity intelligence: the ability to know a person by analyzing hundreds of available data points, including device intelligence and behavioral biometrics, to populate the identity graph.

To do so, Socure requires very little personal information. The firm claims 90 percent success in verifying a user’s date of birth with a simple phone number or email input.

Yet, in keeping with the trend of diversification for customer choice, Socure also offers the full spectrum of identity verification tools, including document IDV checks, biometric validation and database signals – useful for high-risk transactions – as well as selfie-based facial age estimation (FAE) for scenarios requiring visual confirmation without document or any identity collection.

Drag-and-drop orchestration enables users to tailor any of these verification flows based on geography, risk tolerance and regulatory thresholds, without relying on developers. This is particularly critical in the U.S., where age verification laws can differ across state lines, resulting in a complex patchwork of compliance requirements.

“As age verification regulations become more fragmented and fast-moving across states and countries, businesses are under immense pressure to stay compliant while also delivering seamless digital experiences,” says Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure. “Our latest age assurance workflows are purpose-built to solve this challenge and give organizations immediate access to highly configurable tools to meet diverse legal obligations, maximize accuracy and performance while minimizing friction for legitimate users.”

Socure’s Chief Growth officer Rivka Little agrees. “The new laws around age restrictions underscore the complexity businesses now face in meeting jurisdiction-specific age verification regulations,” she says. “Our age assurance portfolio offers the flexibility businesses need to scale and adapt quickly, meeting the diverse regulatory requirements while prioritizing user privacy.”

Little recently spoke with the Biometric Update Podcast about shifting regulatory requirements, Socure’s Risk OS age assurance, and the company’s eye-catching socks. The episode will be up soon on the Biometric Update Podcast page.

Socure makes Inc. 5000 list for fourth consecutive year

Meanwhile, the firm is celebrating being named for the fourth straight year to the Inc. 5000 list  for America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. A release says the nod reflects Socure’s three-year revenue growth of 127 percent.

“Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to solving the digital identity crisis that affects every industry today,” says Aaron Barfoot, chief financial officer of Socure. “As digital identity verification moves from a compliance requirement to a competitive advantage, our AI-driven solutions continue to set the standard for accuracy, speed and inclusivity in identity verification. We’re proud to be recognized alongside America’s fastest-growing companies as we continue transforming how businesses build trust in the digital economy.”

